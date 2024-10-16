Racing Podcast: Newmarket fallout and QIPCO British Champions Day Ascot preview

Our team look back on Future Champions Weekend including the Cesarewitch whip controversy before taking a deep dive into QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.
Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash as the panel reflect on the disqualification of Alphonse Le Grande in the Cesarewitch and the Group 1 wins for Charlie Appleby-trained duo Shadow Of Light and Desert Flower.
Attention then turns to Champions Day at Ascot with each of the Group races discussed in length before the panel put up the one they are looking forward to seeing the most and their bet of the day at the end of the show.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...
