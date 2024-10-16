Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Newmarket fallout and QIPCO British Champions Day Ascot preview

By Sporting Life
14:41 · WED October 16, 2024

Our team look back on Future Champions Weekend including the Cesarewitch whip controversy before taking a deep dive into QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.

Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash as the panel reflect on the disqualification of Alphonse Le Grande in the Cesarewitch and the Group 1 wins for Charlie Appleby-trained duo Shadow Of Light and Desert Flower.

Attention then turns to Champions Day at Ascot with each of the Group races discussed in length before the panel put up the one they are looking forward to seeing the most and their bet of the day at the end of the show.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...

Horse Racing Podcast: Champions Day preview


Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

