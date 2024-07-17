Racing Podcast: King George preview and Curragh reflections

Our team look ahead to the King George at Ascot and Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire this weekend, as well as reflect on the recent action and news stories.
David Ord is alongside Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank while Oisin Murphy joins Ben Linfoot to talk through Middle Earth's chances in the big one at Ascot.
The team reflect on the major action at the Curragh and Newbury last weekend and share their thoughts on Champions: Full Gallop before turning their attention to this weekend.
What can we expect from Auguste Rodin? And how big a threat is Rebel's Romance? Could King's Gambit be ready to strike a blow for the Classic generation at York?
