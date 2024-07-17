Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: King George preview and Curragh reflections

By Sporting Life
16:00 · WED July 24, 2024

Our team look ahead to the King George at Ascot and Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire this weekend, as well as reflect on the recent action and news stories.

David Ord is alongside Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank while Oisin Murphy joins Ben Linfoot to talk through Middle Earth's chances in the big one at Ascot.

The team reflect on the major action at the Curragh and Newbury last weekend and share their thoughts on Champions: Full Gallop before turning their attention to this weekend.

What can we expect from Auguste Rodin? And how big a threat is Rebel's Romance? Could King's Gambit be ready to strike a blow for the Classic generation at York?

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast: Fit for a King

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING