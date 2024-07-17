Racing Podcast: July Festival review and Irish Oaks and Newbury preview

Our team look back on three days of the July Festival at Newmarket, comment on the big news stories and look ahead to the Irish Oaks and Newbury's Saturday card.
Ben Linfoot is alongside Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson while Oisin Murphy joins the chat 15 minutes in to discuss his five July Festival winners and more.
The team talk all things July Cup, what's next for big winners like Porta Fortuna and Giavellotto and which two-year-olds they were most impressed with.
We go from feast to famine as Super Saturday is followed up by a much lower-key day but the panel have a few horses up their sleeves for the weekend upcoming.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
