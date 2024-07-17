Sporting Life
DELETE

Racing Podcast: July Festival review and Irish Oaks and Newbury preview

By Sporting Life
15:12 · WED July 17, 2024

Our team look back on three days of the July Festival at Newmarket, comment on the big news stories and look ahead to the Irish Oaks and Newbury's Saturday card.

Ben Linfoot is alongside Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson while Oisin Murphy joins the chat 15 minutes in to discuss his five July Festival winners and more.

The team talk all things July Cup, what's next for big winners like Porta Fortuna and Giavellotto and which two-year-olds they were most impressed with.

We go from feast to famine as Super Saturday is followed up by a much lower-key day but the panel have a few horses up their sleeves for the weekend upcoming.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast - 'The great triviality'

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

