Racing Podcast: Irish road trip

David Ord is alongside Fran Berry, Oli Bell, William Derby and Michael Shinners to reflect on a day of filming ahead of the August showpiece.

Paddy talks Oli through the remarkable story of his Cheltenham Festival success with Chance Coffey plus the challenges racing is facing right now while Aidan and Fran discuss the trainer's big days at the Ebor Meeting in the past and pay tribute to the late, great Istabraq.

