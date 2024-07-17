Racing Podcast: Irish road trip

Hear from Pat O'Donnell and Aidan O'Brien as our team head to Ireland for the build up to the Sky Bet York Ebor Festival
David Ord is alongside Fran Berry, Oli Bell, William Derby and Michael Shinners to reflect on a day of filming ahead of the August showpiece.
Paddy talks Oli through the remarkable story of his Cheltenham Festival success with Chance Coffey plus the challenges racing is facing right now while Aidan and Fran discuss the trainer's big days at the Ebor Meeting in the past and pay tribute to the late, great Istabraq.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
