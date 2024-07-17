Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Irish road trip

By Sporting Life
19:36 · TUE August 06, 2024

Hear from Pat O'Donnell and Aidan O'Brien as our team head to Ireland for the build up to the Sky Bet York Ebor Festival

David Ord is alongside Fran Berry, Oli Bell, William Derby and Michael Shinners to reflect on a day of filming ahead of the August showpiece.

Paddy talks Oli through the remarkable story of his Cheltenham Festival success with Chance Coffey plus the challenges racing is facing right now while Aidan and Fran discuss the trainer's big days at the Ebor Meeting in the past and pay tribute to the late, great Istabraq.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

