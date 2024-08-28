Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Definitely might be... our team discuss the big autumn questions following York

By Sporting Life
15:07 · WED August 28, 2024

Ben Linfoot is joined by Oisin Murphy, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash to discuss the big topics on the back of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Oisin chats with Ben halfway through the episode to discuss his four winners at York, See The Fire's autumn target and one that he rode in defeat to follow in the coming months, before he talks about a couple he's due to ride at Sandown on Saturday including Tamfana.

The panel go through plenty of big races later in the season following York, including City Of Troy's Breeders' Cup quest, St Leger hopefuls, the Champion Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Bradsell, Vauban and The Lion In Winter are also discussed, while debates surrounding the futures of the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes and Sky Bet Ebor also take place.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast: Definitely Might Be

