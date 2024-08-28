Racing Podcast: Definitely might be... our team discuss the big autumn questions following York

Oisin chats with Ben halfway through the episode to discuss his four winners at York, See The Fire's autumn target and one that he rode in defeat to follow in the coming months, before he talks about a couple he's due to ride at Sandown on Saturday including Tamfana.

The panel go through plenty of big races later in the season following York, including City Of Troy's Breeders' Cup quest, St Leger hopefuls, the Champion Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Bradsell, Vauban and The Lion In Winter are also discussed, while debates surrounding the futures of the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes and Sky Bet Ebor also take place.