Racing Podcast: Cheltenham and Navan weekend preview

David Ord is joined by David Johnson, Billy Nash, Ed Chamberlin and Graham Cunningham and the episode opens with a look at the new BHA chairman who looks like being a very busy man.

Reaction too to the A$2 million sale of Vauban who now stays in Australia with Gai Waterhouse, Amo closing in on Freemason Lodge but who's going to train from there?

All the other recent controversies are covered before a look through the weekend's best bets with the panel casting their nets far and wide for selections.

Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...