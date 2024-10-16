Racing Podcast: Breeders' Cup, Melbourne Cup and weekend preview

David Ord is joined by Billy Nash, Ed Chamberlin and Graham Cunningham and the episode opens with GC and Ed paying tribute to Alastair Down.

The Del Mar debate includes whether we can we really rate City Of Troy a Hall of Famer; there's a look at the rest of Aidan's BC armada; how Charlie Appleby's army fared, and did Frankie Dettori get off lightly for his ride on Emily Upjohn?

There's a look at the Melbourne Cup and where now for Absurde and Vauban, as well as a gallop through the domestic action, favourite Stoute horses and a look at the big races to come this weekend.

