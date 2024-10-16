Racing Podcast: Breeders' Cup, Melbourne Cup and weekend preview

Our team react to the recent action in America, Australia, Wetherby and Down Royal before paying homage to Sir Michael Stoute.
David Ord is joined by Billy Nash, Ed Chamberlin and Graham Cunningham and the episode opens with GC and Ed paying tribute to Alastair Down.
The Del Mar debate includes whether we can we really rate City Of Troy a Hall of Famer; there's a look at the rest of Aidan's BC armada; how Charlie Appleby's army fared, and did Frankie Dettori get off lightly for his ride on Emily Upjohn?
There's a look at the Melbourne Cup and where now for Absurde and Vauban, as well as a gallop through the domestic action, favourite Stoute horses and a look at the big races to come this weekend.
Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the content on these pages, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website and click on the Sporting Life Plus icon at the top of the Racing page.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also some exclusive content throughout a huge week in racing.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.