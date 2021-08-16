Sporting Life
By Sporting Life
13:13 · TUE October 19, 2021

David Bass has described himself as humbled and flattered as he takes over from Richard Johnson as Jumps President at the Professional Jockeys Association.

Johnson retired from the saddle in March this year, and Grade One winner Bass was put forward as his replacement.

Bass started his career with Richard Phillips, then made his name riding for Nicky Henderson and has subsequently struck up a very fruitful partnership with Kim Bailey.

“It was humbling and flattering when I heard my name had been put forward by some colleagues as a potential successor to Dicky,” said Bass.

“I discussed the role at some length with Jon Holmes (chairman of the PJA) and Paul Struthers (chief executive), and sought the views and advice from others, and decided to go for it.

“It is an honour and privilege to be the PJA’s Jump President. and not a responsibility I take lightly. There are many challenges and opportunities, both for the sport and for my colleagues, and I’m really looking forward to working with Jon and the PJA team.”

The PJA has also restructured its board – which now consists of 12 members who will be supported by a newly-created Jockeys Advisory Group, made up of six jockeys from each code, with additional input from retired jockeys and current jockey coaches Andrew Thornton and Ted Durcan.

