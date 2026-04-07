Rachael Blackmore to be inducted as Randox Grand National legend

Rachael Blackmore, who made history when becoming the first female jockey to ride the winner of the Randox Grand National, will be inducted as a Grand National Legend for 2026.

The 36-year-old retired rider will join the likes of Ginger McCain, Jenny Pitman and JP McManus as well as equine stars Red Rum, Tiger Roll and Aldaniti, Grand National stars such as in having a plaque celebrating their achievements at Aintree Racecourse in a ceremony on Opening Day at the Randox Grand National Festival on Thursday. The ceremony will take place by newly renamed facility, Blackmore’s Bar which will be officially opened by Rachael herself on Thursday, to commemorate her incredible achievements at Aintree. Featuring artwork by street art specialists MurWalls and local children from Holy Rosary School in Aintree, Blackmore’s Bar is a new alcohol-free space, offering Lavazza Coffee and fresh bakes and snacks as well as more traditional alcohol-free options. To celebrate its opening, the first 100 coffees will be given away for free.