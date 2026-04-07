Rachael Blackmore to be inducted as Randox Grand National legend

Rachael Blackmore, who made history when becoming the first female jockey to ride the winner of the Randox Grand National, will be inducted as a Grand National Legend for 2026.
The 36-year-old retired rider will join the likes of Ginger McCain, Jenny Pitman and JP McManus as well as equine stars Red Rum, Tiger Roll and Aldaniti, Grand National stars such as in having a plaque celebrating their achievements at Aintree Racecourse in a ceremony on Opening Day at the Randox Grand National Festival on Thursday.
The ceremony will take place by newly renamed facility, Blackmore’s Bar which will be officially opened by Rachael herself on Thursday, to commemorate her incredible achievements at Aintree.
Featuring artwork by street art specialists MurWalls and local children from Holy Rosary School in Aintree, Blackmore’s Bar is a new alcohol-free space, offering Lavazza Coffee and fresh bakes and snacks as well as more traditional alcohol-free options. To celebrate its opening, the first 100 coffees will be given away for free.
Blackmore will be celebrating the connection between the world’s greatest race and the community of Liverpool by joining the Grand Launch activation at Exchange Flag’s in Liverpool City Centre from 3:30pm – 4:15pm.
It was in 2021 that she partnered Minella Times, owned by JP McManus and trained by Henry de Bromhead, to a six and a half-length victory in the world’s greatest steeplechase making worldwide headlines in process. In total, she rode in the Randox Grand National seven times and was also third in 2024 aboard Minella Indo.
She announced her retirement from the saddle in May 2025 with a total of 575 career winners, which also included 18 successes at the Cheltenham Festival. If her riding exploits were not enough, Rachael even found time to write the well-received children’s novel ‘Granny National’ which was published in 2025.
Blackmore said: “Winning the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Minella Times is a moment in my life I will never forget. Seeing my name now included on the list of Grand National Legends is such an honour, I feel very lucky to be part of that history.
“I’m also looking forward to opening Blackmore’s Bar at the racecourse, something I definitely thought I would never be saying! It’s a cool idea and something a bit different that people can hopefully enjoy during the week.”
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