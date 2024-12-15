Rachael Blackmore returns from lengthy absence at Naas

Rachael Blackmore will return from a near three-month absence aboard Slade Steel at Naas on Monday.
The Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey has been sidelined since sustaining a neck injury in a fall from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Hand Over Fist at Downpatrick on September 20.
Blackmore will be teaming up with a familiar ally in Slade Steel on her first ride back, with the pair having won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
The six-year-old was partnered by Darragh O’Keeffe when second on his chasing debut last month, but Blackmore will again take the reins in the Bar One Racing ‘100% Acca Boost On Self Service Terminals’ Beginners Chase.
Blackmore has a second ride on the card for De Bromhead as Belle The Tigress contests the Gener8 Engineering Mares Maiden Hurdle having finished fifth on her first attempt last month.
