Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore returns from lengthy absence at Naas

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun December 15, 2024 · 2h ago

Rachael Blackmore will return from a near three-month absence aboard Slade Steel at Naas on Monday.

The Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey has been sidelined since sustaining a neck injury in a fall from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Hand Over Fist at Downpatrick on September 20.

Blackmore will be teaming up with a familiar ally in Slade Steel on her first ride back, with the pair having won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The six-year-old was partnered by Darragh O’Keeffe when second on his chasing debut last month, but Blackmore will again take the reins in the Bar One Racing ‘100% Acca Boost On Self Service Terminals’ Beginners Chase.

Blackmore has a second ride on the card for De Bromhead as Belle The Tigress contests the Gener8 Engineering Mares Maiden Hurdle having finished fifth on her first attempt last month.

Timeform Daily View
READ: Blackmore comeback winner on the Steel?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING