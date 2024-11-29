Rachael Blackmore hopes to return to riding before Christmas

Rachael Blackmore hopes to return to race riding before Christmas.
Henry De Bromhead's stable jockey has been on the sideliens since suffering a neck injury in a fall at Downpatrick in September.
However she told Betfair on Friday morning: ‘’All going well, I’m hoping to be back the week before Christmas. Initially, I thought I’d be out for just a few weeks at most, but I quickly learned that when your neck is involved, the whole recovery process is slowed down.
"I’ve been very fortunate, along with others, to be able to use the services of Irish Injured Jockeys to help on the road to recovery. Physio, strength and conditioning, and any other support you could need are all available. They’ve set up a mini rehabilitation centre at RACE on the Curragh as they wait for development to start on a new facility. Betfair’s 'Serial Winners' fund has made a very generous contribution to this. It’s such a help to have a place like this to go to.
"It’s such a help to have a place like this to go to. Between there and my local Patric Fitness, I’m doing more in the gym than I’ve ever done before.
"I feel good, and progress is being made all the time. As jockeys, we’re lucky to have such good people helping us get back. I’m counting down the days to my return. It’s great to see Henry’s horses have been running so well, obviously I wish I wasn’t watching them from the couch! There are some really nice horses in the yard and I can’t wait to get back racing and be part of it again."
