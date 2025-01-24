Racecourses agree to increase contributions to ROR

All 59 British racecourses have collectively agreed to a substantial increase in their contributions to aftercare through Retraining of Racehorses (RoR).
The new funding model, effective from 1 January 2025, will see each racecourse contribute £270 per fixture, up from £100 per fixture – an increase of 170%.
The funding boost will directly contribute to RoR's efforts as the lead organisation in aftercare for the British racing industry.
Their Managing David Catlow said: "The increased contributions from British racecourses to RoR is a monumental step forward for the aftercare of former racehorses. This increase reflects the racing industry's growing recognition of the responsibility it holds to its horses, not just during their careers, but for the rest of their lives.
"RoR is actively engaging with other major stakeholders to explore how they can also increase their contributions to aftercare. Discussions are ongoing with key partners to secure additional support. It is only through full industry-wide support that the goals outlined in RoR’s strategy can be fully realised, benefitting all former racehorses.
“While the decision to increase contributions was the result of individual decisions by each racecourse, RoR is grateful to the Racecourse Association (RCA) for its facilitation in helping secure this important boost to the welfare of retired racehorses."
David Armstrong, Chief Executive of the RCA, added: “We are pleased to see all 59 British racecourses come together to support the future of former racehorses. The aftercare of these horses is a shared responsibility within the industry, and the increased funding is a clear signal of our commitment to ensuring that every racehorse is well cared for after their racing careers.
"The collaboration between racecourses and RoR is vital in maintaining the integrity of the sport and ensuring a successful transition for horses once they retire from racing."
