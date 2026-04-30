Raaheeb ruled out of Derby date; connections taking patient approach with colt

The Shadwell Estate Company-owned three-year-old had been as short as 7/1 second-favourite for the 12-furlong Classic on the back of a striking seasonal debut win in the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown last week.

A brother to former Shadwell stars Baaeed and Hukum, Raaheeb is said to have been "stiff for a couple of days" following his comeback triumph over 10 furlongs and therefore he is going to need a little more time in order to recuperate and come back in peak conditions later in the year.

A post to X from the @Shadwell_EU account read: "Shadwell can confirm that #RAAHEEB will not run in the Betfred Derby on 6th June and will instead be readied for important targets later in the summer."

Angus Gold, Shadwell Racing Manager, is quoted as saying: "I have had a long discussion with Owen Burrows regarding Raaheeb’s participation in the Derby after his impressive victory at Sandown last week.

“Owen said that the horse had been stiff for a couple of days following the race, but whilst routine X-rays have revealed nothing untoward, he will have to give the horse a bit more time to get over the race before he goes back into full training.

"Consequently, Owen feels he will not be able to have him in peak condition for the Derby; therefore, sadly, the decision has been made to bypass Epsom and give Raaheeb the time he needs, and we hope to have him ready for important targets later this summer."

Sky Bet and Paddy Power's current Derby market is topped by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Benvenuto Cellini, closely followed by stablemates Pierre Bonnard, Hawk Mountain and Christmas Day.