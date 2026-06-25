Raaheeb ready for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh

Raaheeb is being backed to defy his relative inexperience when taking both a step up in trip and class in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.
The Owen Burrows-trained colt is one of two runners set to fly the flag for Britain in the mile and a half Classic on Sunday alongside Bunyola Bay from the Richard Hannon yard.
After making a successful debut on his only start at two at Ascot, the Shadwell Estate Company-owned colt confirmed that promise with a stylish win on his return to action in the Group Three bet365 Classic Trial [replay below] at Sandown Park in April.
However, Raaheeb was forced to miss the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs, which he was a single figure price for, after returning slightly stiff from his trip to the Esher venue.
And although the son of Sea The Stars, who is a full brother to Group One winners Baaeed and Hukum, is light on experience, and unproven on quicker ground, his connections remain optimistic he can tackle both factors head on.
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Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell Estate Company, said: “Touchwood everything is good so far. We will see whether they get these showers, but Owen has been happy with him so we will give it a go.
“We don’t even know if he belongs in that company. We hope that he does, and he is already a Group winner, so he is that sort of class, but it is early days for him, and it is a huge jump up from Sandown Park to this.
“He is probably the least experienced horse in there, which is a factor, and if it dries up to fast ground that is another factor, but we are going to give it a go,
“We hope to get a good run from him and see where we are.”
Facing Raaheeb is likely to be the four runners that represented trainer Aidan O’Brien in the Betfred Derby, which includes winner of that race Christmas Day, and his stablemate Benvenuto Cellini, who was controversially deemed a non-runner after finishing tenth.
However, while expecting a stern test from the home team, one thing Gold is confident Raaheeb will not be lacking in is stamina come the closing stages.
Gold added “You are always going to have the Ballydoyle battalions so we just have to get on with it.
“We are learning about this horse as he has only had two runs in his life, whereas some of Aidan’s have had six or seven runs. I don’t think the mile and a half trip will be a problem. Physically he has always looked like a staying horse.
"Hukum stayed well, and he is more of a Hukum type than a Baaeed, so I would be surprised if it is the trip which beats him.”
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