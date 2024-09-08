Quinault keeps up winning momentum at York

The Stuart Williams-trained four-year-old scored seven times last season and arrived at the Knavesmire chasing a Listed-class hat-trick this term following August strikes at Chester and Newmarket.

Marco Ghiani pushed 6/4 favourite Quinault into an early lead and worked his way across to grab the favoured stands rail, from where he controlled the race and kept on well enough to see off Purosangue and Oisin Murphy by a neck.

Ghiani told Racing TV: “He’s a very nice horse, he’s got the will to win and he always puts his best foot forward.

“Before the race, I thought that Oisin and the other horse would come to attack me late, so I was going a bit easy on him until the last furlong.

“Obviously, it’s not his ground but when they came to me, he was always going to stick his head in front.

“I went to walk the track beforehand to see what the far side was like and obviously it was the worst side, so I said to Stuart I think we need to edge across and he gave me the green light.

“He’s doing really well, he’s growing up mentally – and physically he’s getting stronger and stronger. We’re very pleased with him, he’s going the right way and hopefully the future holds something nice for him.”