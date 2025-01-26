Queens Gamble primed for Leopardstown raid

A high-class bumper performer when trained by Oliver Sherwood, she has continued to thrive over hurdles since being switched to Harry Derham, winning her first two starts for her new handler before being narrowly denied at Newbury on her seasonal reappearance in the Gerry Feilden.

A trip to the Irish capital has been on the cards since that near-miss in late November and she is now set to bid for Listed honours in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle on day two of the prestigious fixture next Sunday.

Queens Gamble could be joined in that contest by Fergal O’Brien’s Dysart Enos, although Derham is unconcerned by the opposition and simply relishing the challenge of travelling to Ireland for what is typically a red-hot event.

“I’m very, very pleased with her and I sort of want that race to be tomorrow, as she is in great shape,” said Derham.

“There’s a nervy week or so coming up and her hard work is done now, we’re ready to go.

“She ran very well at Newbury and I think the two and a quarter miles is a positive – she will probably stay further than that as well.

“I’m told Leopardstown, of all the Irish racecourses, stays drier than some. I think that would be a positive and I don’t think she needs desperately deep ground.

“This is a massive race for her and she will be going there all guns blazing – and hopefully she can run very well. But I’m very happy with her currently and very excited about running her.”

