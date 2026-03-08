Queen Mother Champion Chase bid on Wednesday for Irish Panther after swerving Arkle

The novice Irish Panther will run in Wednesday's BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase after connections opted not to declare for Tuesday's Arkle.
Trained by father and son team Eddie and Patrick Harty, the lightly-raced nine-year-old has made a highly promising start to life over the larger obstacles this season, winning at Naas on debut before a half-length second to Romeo Coolio in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.
He held options in both top-class races at Cheltenham this week and Eddie Harty has made clear why the day-two highlight was chosen as the horse's next assignment.
He said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: "[After] a lot of thought we've come to the Champion. In the end, [there were] three things. His age, he's an age that he should be going for the Champion; his jumping is good enough, I mean if it's not good enough for the Champion Chase then it's not good enough for the Arkle. That's the long and the short of it.
"Marine Nationale is out, we don't know what else is out at this stage, but we still left it down to declaration stage, having sort of decided after casting the net wide for opinions that the Champion would either be the braver or the more stupid call - time will tell which.
"Realistically, when we looked at the declarations at 09:40 [on Sunday] all of the ones that you'd expect to be in it were in it, in the exception of Romeo Coolio which was well flagged beforehand. So we decided to throw the dice and go to Wednesday instead.
"If you want to bring it down to the lowest tier, he doesn't know he's not in a novice race so he's not going there with any mindset that 'I'm stepping up here', that is down to us."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.