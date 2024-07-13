Quddwah sizzles in Summer Mile at Ascot for the Crisfords

Simon & Ed Crisford look to have an exciting miler on their hands after Quddwah landed the Group 2 Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.

The Kingman colt maintained his unbeaten record with a straightforward success, fully justifying 5/4 favouritism as he saw off Ancient Rome by half a length. Embesto edged out Royal Dubai by a neck for third, but this was all about the winner who took his career record to four from four at the age of four. Clearly, he hasn't been the most straightforward to train given he has been so lightly raced, but this Sussex Stakes entry has plenty of ability and Betfair Sportsbook halved him in price to 10/1 for the Goodwood Group 1.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!