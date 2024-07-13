Quddwah sizzles in Summer Mile at Ascot for the Crisfords

Simon & Ed Crisford look to have an exciting miler on their hands after Quddwah landed the Group 2 Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.
The Kingman colt maintained his unbeaten record with a straightforward success, fully justifying 5/4 favouritism as he saw off Ancient Rome by half a length.
Embesto edged out Royal Dubai by a neck for third, but this was all about the winner who took his career record to four from four at the age of four.
Clearly, he hasn't been the most straightforward to train given he has been so lightly raced, but this Sussex Stakes entry has plenty of ability and Betfair Sportsbook halved him in price to 10/1 for the Goodwood Group 1.
Ed Crisford said: “He never does much in front and is still a bit immature, but he’s learning to race now and he’s got tons of ability.
“He travels extremely well and put the race to bed pretty quickly really and was always doing enough in front, even though he idles a bit.
“I think there’s plenty more to come; he’s unbeaten, he’s only had four runs in his life and I think a stronger pace will suit him.
“We’ll have to see what Sheikh Ahmed (owner) wants, but he’s in the Prix Jacques le Marois as well and that is an option,” he added.
Shepherd was impressed by the performance, telling Sky Sports Racing: “He’s got that stargazing sort of head carriage, but I never felt vulnerable up to the line, which is a good feeling as a rider.
“I feel if he’d been given a real challenge late on, he’d have responded to it, but he did everything right. He was probably handier than he’s been in some races in the past, but he makes it very simple for his rider and he’s a top-notch horse.”
