Qirat roars back to winning ways in Criterion Stakes at York

Unruly in the stalls, the 8/1 chance was driven to the front soon after they opened under Silvestre de Sousa and making the running for the first time since his pacemaking role at Goodwood, stayed there.

It looked for all the world like the strong-travelling 6/4 favourite Never So Brave was going to pick him off when looming up alongside, hard on the bridle, under Oisin Murphy.

However the winner outbattled last year’s Sky Bet City Of York Stakes winner, booking his own free ticket back to the August Group One in the process.

At the line Qirat was a widening length-and-a-half clear with Saber Strike, who took an age to pick up, running on into third, a further length adrift.