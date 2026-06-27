Qirat roars back to winning ways in Criterion Stakes at York

Last year’s 150/1 Sussex Stakes winner Qirat landed his first race since with a tenacious success in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes at York.
Unruly in the stalls, the 8/1 chance was driven to the front soon after they opened under Silvestre de Sousa and making the running for the first time since his pacemaking role at Goodwood, stayed there.
It looked for all the world like the strong-travelling 6/4 favourite Never So Brave was going to pick him off when looming up alongside, hard on the bridle, under Oisin Murphy.
However the winner outbattled last year’s Sky Bet City Of York Stakes winner, booking his own free ticket back to the August Group One in the process.
At the line Qirat was a widening length-and-a-half clear with Saber Strike, who took an age to pick up, running on into third, a further length adrift.
Watch free video replay of Qirat winning the Criterion Stakes
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Speaking from Newcastle winning trainer Ralph Beckett told ITV Racing: "I'm delighted to see him back. He nearly came out underneath the stalls and I thought 'this isn't going to go very well at all' but when it sets up well for him he's very good."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.