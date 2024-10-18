QIPCO Champion Stakes winner King Of Steel retired to stud in Ireland

Last year’s Qipco Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel has been retired to stud.
The four-year-old provided Frankie Dettori with a perfect finale to his British riding career when storming to a three-quarter-length victory at Ascot after finishing second in the Derby and winning the King Edward VII Stakes earlier in the campaign.
King Of Steel subsequently contested the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita, where he was beaten just under three lengths in fifth, but has not run this season after suffering a setback in May.
He was subsequently removed from the care of trainer Roger Varian and Kia Joorabchian, who owns the colt under his Amo Racing banner, has agreed a deal to stand the son of Wootton Bassett at Tally-Ho Stud in Ireland.
Joorabchian said: “King Of Steel has been an outstanding flagbearer for Amo Racing, perfectly exemplifying the ambitions of our operation.
“Last year’s Champions Day was one of the greatest moments in racing history, as we witnessed King Of Steel deliver a stunning performance for Frankie Dettori on his final ride at Ascot.
“I’ve never been more excited about a stallion, and I can’t wait to see his offspring excel.”
Dettori acknowledged the colt’s place in his affections, saying: “King Of Steel wrote an Ascot Champion Stakes finale that not even Steven Spielberg could have imagined.
“It was one of the most memorable moments of my racing career. King Of Steel excelled and gave me the perfect Ascot finale.
“I have no doubt he’ll become a stallion to be reckoned with, and I’m deeply grateful to him for helping me close my Ascot career in such an incredible way.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.