QIPCO Champion Stakes winner King Of Steel retired to stud in Ireland

Last year’s Qipco Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel has been retired to stud.

The four-year-old provided Frankie Dettori with a perfect finale to his British riding career when storming to a three-quarter-length victory at Ascot after finishing second in the Derby and winning the King Edward VII Stakes earlier in the campaign. King Of Steel subsequently contested the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita, where he was beaten just under three lengths in fifth, but has not run this season after suffering a setback in May. He was subsequently removed from the care of trainer Roger Varian and Kia Joorabchian, who owns the colt under his Amo Racing banner, has agreed a deal to stand the son of Wootton Bassett at Tally-Ho Stud in Ireland.

