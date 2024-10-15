QIPCO Champion Stakes preview: No ground worries for Economics

William Haggas has confirmed his QIPCO Champion Stakes favourite Economics an intended starter at Ascot whatever the weather on Saturday.

Due to its position in the calendar, British Champions Day can take place on very testing ground and just like 12 months ago, it appears Ascot’s contingency of racing on the inner round course will be needed if there is still heavy ground on the round course at 8am on Thursday. Economics has only suffered one defeat in his career, on debut at Newmarket last November, and that came on heavy ground. Since then his career has been one of rapid progression, winning a maiden, the Dante at York, a French Group Two and the Irish Champion Stakes. “I’m not going to pull him out because of the ground. He’s won on fast ground this year, so we’ll see whether he copes with it,” said Haggas.“I think he’ll be OK because I think he’s very versatile, but it will be on the top of the list of excuses if it all goes wrong I suppose.

“I’d prefer it to be on the outer course, but it is what it is, that’s the rule they’ve put in place. I never subscribed to that, I’d have been happy to run on the outer course if it was fit but they made a rule – I think it was driven by Sheikh Fahad (Qipco) as he’s the sponsor, which is fair enough. The inner course is a bit tight, but jumpers go round there so it’s absolutely fine.” Looking back to last November, Haggas admits he had no inkling he was dealing with a potential champion at the time. “He was a nice, big horse, but he was backwards as a two-year-old. He ran a very good race and I loved the way he finished, it was over seven furlongs and I loved the way he came home. A lot of ours run like that first time and then they can improve,” he said. “We hoped with a good winter on his back he would improve, we fancied him strongly when he ran at Newbury and he won OK, you didn’t see a potential superstar but his last furlong was the best and the form held up. “He won well and it became a question of where do we go next. It was the Dante and I don’t think any of us saw that coming.”

Economics in full flow at York

Up against Group One winner Ancient Wisdom, Listed winners Caviar Heights and Al Musmak and Aidan O’Brien’s Cambridge in that key Derby trial, Economics bolted up by six lengths. However, despite being installed among the favourites for Epsom, Haggas resisted the temptation. “At the time it looked a strong race, maybe not so much now but on paper it looked very good. There was Charlie’s (Appleby) horse (Ancient Wisdom), Aidan has Classic types in every trial and there were others,” said Haggas. “We all love the Derby and we all want to win it, but the only winner we’ve had in the Derby (Shaamit) could hardly put one leg in front of the other the next day and he was a very similar horse. I should have been stronger with Khalifa (Dhasmal, owner) back then. He wanted to run in the King George, the horse was coming back to himself and finished third but that just finished him off. “I think in life if you make a mistake that is fine, but if you make it twice you need telling off. Like grown-ups we spoke about it with Sheikh Isa (owner) and Jake (Warren, racing manager) and fortunately they rowed in with our way of thinking.”

