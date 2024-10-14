QIPCO British Champions Day set to take place on soft ground

After 10 millimetres of rain fell through Sunday night and into Monday, the going went soft on the straight course and heavy, soft in places on the round course.

Conditions for the meeting state that if the word ‘heavy’ is in the going description on the round course by 8am on Thursday those races can be switched to the inner course – which was described as soft – and with up to 25m more rain forecast before raceday that seems the favourite course of action. The same situation occurred last year.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “The forecast is unsettled and we are expecting some heavy showers throughout the week and then into Saturday morning.

“We’ve had 10 millimetres on Monday morning which has meant the round course is now heavy, soft in places. Given that, and the volume of rain forecast, it’s quite likely we’ll end up on the inner course on Saturday.

“Forecasts can change, but at the moment that’s the impression we’ve got, and we’ll aim to make the decision as soon as we can, so everyone has clarity.”