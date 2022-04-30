Francis-Henri Graffard, Malavath : “I couldn’t have her in better form. She came on a lot from her seasonal debut and she’s very well. When it comes to the ground, she’s a very versatile filly and hopefully she is good enough for a race like this. I couldn’t be more pleased with her and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Alan Cooper, Discoveries : “This is a big weekend for Discoveries. She is a Group One winner at two and she has really thrived over the winter. Jessie (Harrington) and Shane (Foley, jockey) are very happy with her. She is a lot stronger and this will be her first start of the year. There is every confidence that the filly is spot on, but the unknown is that this will be her first start of the year. The ground will suit her and there are a few other unraced ones (this season) we haven’t seen yet.”

Aidan O'Brien, Tuesday : “When she won her maiden earlier in the year we didn’t think she would be ready for the Guineas, that it would come too quickly, but she has made a lot of progress lately. She is not a three-year-old until June, so she is a late foal. We’ve been happy with everything she’s been doing since. Her sister (Minding, who took the 2016 renewal for O’Brien) got a mile-and-a-quarter and a mile and a half but then she came back to a mile at the end again. We are very happy with her work but obviously the plan would be to start here and maybe go on to the Oaks afterwards, like her sister did. We are happy with where she is, as we didn’t think we would be in this position with her four weeks ago.”

Aidan O’Brien, Tenebrism : “She’s good, everything has gone well through the winter and the spring with her. She was away at the Curragh as well. Obviously she only won over six (furlongs) last year but she looked that day like she might get seven. Usually, if they get seven as a two-year-old, they have a good chance of getting a mile. Everything has been good with her. Obviously it’s a step up in trip but we’ve been happy with everything she has been doing. We were very impressed with what she did in the Cheveley Park. We were kind of going there thinking that if she was a Guineas filly she would have experience of the track and how she handled the dip. Really we were thinking, I suppose, that she would run a nice race and we would go on from there to see if we could train her for the Guineas or not.”



Tom Marquand, Zellie: “I’m really looking forward to Zellie and it looks a pretty open race. She was a Group One winner last season and she should hopefully put in a bold bid.”

James Ferguson, Mise En Scene: “We are really happy with her. She is going there in great form and she came out of a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford well and she showed last year she has plenty of ability. She is quick enough for a mile and has obviously run at the track before, and so obviously has a little bit of course form which I think is important to the Rowley Mile. It was a routine piece of work, but she is in great nick.”

William Buick, Wild Beauty: “The filly is solid. She had a good juvenile campaign and I was very pleased with her in the Fred Darling. I thought she did very well. She wants a mile and she will stay well. It looks a relatively open race, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean to say it is a below-standard Guineas. I think it is a very good standard with some very nice fillies. She has a live chance. I think she is a filly who can take the step. She enjoyed going up in trip from seven furlongs to a mile, as we saw in Canada. Back up to a mile is really going to suit her and she is doing well. She moved well on the ground last time,” he said.

David Egan. Ameynah: “Ameynah is a filly we have always liked. Obviously, first time out you never expect anything but we were hoping she would run a nice race and she did. She did everything very nicely, came down the dip and showed greenness down the dip, but finished off her race strong. She finished a good second behind one of Marco Botti’s horses (Ribbon Rose) who was able to win with a penalty. She was a bit disappointing in her trial (last of eight in the Nell Gwyn), I don’t know what went wrong there, but obviously she is nice filly. Shining Al Danah, who was fifth to Ameynah, won the other day at Yarmouth. The fact that we beat her (by nine and three-quarter-lengths) would fill you with a bit more confidence that you’d need going into a Classic. It is a massive step up. Obviously, stepping up to a Group One is just whether or not she can be good enough. We go there hopeful. You can’t expect anything in a Classic with a horse that has only won a novice, but she has done enough right for the team to run.”

Andrew Balding, Sandrine: “She has been working very well. I’m very happy with her fitness levels. Obviously there are slight stamina concerns, but she stayed on really well over six (furlongs) and I’ve no doubt she will stay seven, but whether she will stay a mile in Classic is another question, but we will have that answered on Sunday. She is pretty versatile in regards to ground and the faster ground, you would have thought, will help her stamina. She seemed to handle it last year and the course experience may help her.”

Ralph Beckett, Prosperous Voyage: “She is in good form. She has been working well this spring. I’m pleased with her. She goes there in good shape, so we will see how we go.”

George Boughey, Cachet: “I was looking at some of the opposition we’ll be taking on and they don’t have a huge amount of Newmarket form. The one thing she has is that she’s very well-balanced. She loves Newmarket. She gets rolling just before we get into the dip, and she accelerates through the dip. She’s a forward-going horse on a track which favours speed horses, so she’s got a few of the attributes anyway. I think she will stay. We dropped her back to seven furlongs in the Nell Gwyn which is a stiff seven and made plenty use of her. I think the race has completely changed complexion since Inspiral came out. She is by Frankel and will likely get further. It looked like it was going to be much more of a stamina test, whereas it now looks much more of a speed race. The favourite is a Cheveley Park winner. We might try to make it more of a test now.”

David Loughnane, Hello You: "I’m very pleased with her after the Nell Gwyn. I said beforehand that she wasn’t 100 per cent ready, but she has come on loads since, which we always knew she would, and it is all systems go for Sunday.”