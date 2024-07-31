Qatar Sussex Stakes report and replay: Notable Speech back to winning ways

Notable Speech roared back to form to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Appleby’s charge looked a potential miling superstar when quickening clear of Rosallion and Haatem to win the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in May. However, he failed to fire behind the former in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot next time and was on a retrieval mission on the Sussex Downs. He was always cantering under William Buick, who had to wait until the cutaway for racing room as Henry Longfellow and Sonny Liston led to that point but, once seeing daylight, the son of Dubawi produced a tremendous turn of foot. Soon in front when asked to quicken, he ran on strongly to beat the running-on Maljoom by a length-and-a-half with Facteur Cheval also picking up the pacesetters in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Buick said: “Notable Speech was firing on all cylinders coming in here today. He was a brilliant Guineas winner, with a very rare turn of foot that you very rarely see, and we saw that again today. “I am delighted. Full credit to the team. They’ve done such a fantastic job to get him back after a disappointing run in the St James’s Palace Stakes, when we knew it was too bad to be true. “When you come into the thick of the race when the taps get turned on I was a lot happier in every sense [than Royal Ascot]. Whichever way I looked at it, I could not get away from what he did at Newmarket in the Guineas. That gave me plenty of confidence. “He is such an uncomplicated horse and takes everything in his stride. A horse with his ability and turn of foot is rare to see. He’s a horse that really excites you and it’s a real privilege to ride him. When you have a horse with the kick that he has, it makes the job a lot easier. He is a brilliant horse.”

William Buick returns in triumph on Notable Speech

Appleby added: “When you have an unbeaten Classic winner going into a St James’s Palace Stakes and you’re beaten the way we were, of course you walk away disappointed. But I was happier to be beaten the way we were than to finish second or third and say we weren’t good enough. He just didn’t turn up, simple as that. The question will probably always be asked, and I will probably never have the answer to it, unfortunately. “Coming into today, his preparation was faultless. He looked great, and pre-race we shaved a couple of kilos back off him again. Was that winning or losing? I don’t think so, to be honest. I think he is just a horse who turned up with his A-game again. He got a great trip round there. I was wondering whether they had taken the cutaway away – I was waiting for it to turn up – but once the cutaway arrived, William had plenty of horse underneath him to go and make use of it. “What I love about him is that he hasn’t got great stride length, but he turns those legs over quick, and that’s why you see that acceleration. You’ll see plenty of horses in the morning that have great stride length and everyone will be very excited about it, but I like it when they turn them over quicker. It’s normally a sign that they can quicken up. “Someone asked me yesterday, where was Notable Speech this time last year? I said he’d only just turned up in the yard and was probably doing one canter up our short canter of five furlongs, no more than that. Everyone who sat on him liked him, but he just wasn't strong enough to do what was expected of him at that time in his career. Therefore, I was in a very fortunate position to be able to give a horse like him the time, and hopefully bring the best out of them, and in his case it certainly has.

Racing Podcast: Glorious Preview