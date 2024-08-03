Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes report and replay: Irish raider Term Of Endearment strikes

River Of Stars was third ahead of the front-running Caius Chorister. 11/4 favourite Free Wind proved a disappointment, never threatening having been held up to the two furlong marker.

The only danger was Night Sparkle (8/1) who challenged by the far rail but it was clear through the final 50 yards that the Irish raider had her measure, holding on by three-quarters-of-a-length.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "“She's done it well. She jumped nicely and got me into a good rhythm the whole way. It’s my first time here but I was following Oisin Murphy - I tracked him though and this filly picked up well down the hill. My only worry was this is the quickest ground she has been on, but she cruised into the race. I was probably there a bit too soon but I knew that she would stay and she’s fit as a flea from Henry’s. I committed and, to be fair, she galloped all the way to the line.

“I think she is maybe improving. She handled that ground really well and even a step up to two miles might not be out of her reach. It would be nice to see how far she can get. We are getting a break from Galway today, so that’s not a bad thing. It actually rode straightforward here – it’s a unique track and some horses take to it. Thank God, she did.”

De Bromhead said: "It's my first runner here, we've had a lovely time, we've been well looked after and we're having a great day. I'm not sure I ever go anywhere with confidence but she had won a couple of of Group Threes so it seemed like the natural progression.

"She's probably settling much better so we can ride her closer to the pace. Before, we always felt she needed soft ground but I think that was more to bring out her stamina. I was concerned about the ground here today but she seemed to love it so she seems to go on any ground.

"All options are open and we'll see. She's in the Irish St Leger and I think there is a nice race at York so we'll see."