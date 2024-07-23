Qatar Goodwood Festival: Richard Hannon team ready

Richard Hannon says Rosallion is "everything you could ever dream of" as he builds up to next week’s Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Rosallion is currently the world’s highest-rated miler, having produced exhilarating come-from-behind performances to take the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes. The son of Blue Point had to settle for second on his comeback behind Notable Speech in the 2,000 Guineas but turned the tables on the Godolphin colt in no uncertain fashion at Royal Ascot. That rival is due to be among the opposition once again, as is the St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Henry Longfellow and Dubai Turf victor Facteur Cheval. Speaking at a stable visit organised by Goodwood Racecourse, Hannon said: “You always dream and hope that they are something that they are probably not, but this fella is probably everything you could ever dream of. My dad might disagree but I think Rosallion is the best miler we have had and certainly the best since Canford Cliffs. Time will tell whether he is better.

“Rosallion has won three Group Ones, including one as a two-year-old, and has got better with every run. He can sometimes be a little bit keen, but he has always been professional. He is in such good nick and has never been moving better. I think he is peaking. He has been a different horse since the 2,000 Guineas and he has turned from a boy to a man as the season has progressed. “The Irish 2,000 Guineas was not run to suit him and that’s maybe why he didn’t have loads to spare, but he made up loads of ground and clocked 42mph at one stage. We might ride him a little closer to the pace at Goodwood. “To run down Aidan’s horse [Henry Longfellow] at Ascot was impressive – he picked up a horse which got first run on him – but his late challenges have not been by design. He needed to get out a few strides before he did but, if you have enough horse, you can pretty much get out of anywhere. “There were three Guineas winners in the St James’s Palace Stakes. For me it was a championship race. This time we are taking on older horses for the first time, so it is a new challenge. I am hoping the track at Goodwood won’t be a problem. It is an unknown. The tracks he has run at – Ascot, Newbury, Doncaster, Longchamp, the Curragh – are flat. I am not sure he came down the hill that well at Newmarket, so it is a little bit of a worry. “He has more experience now and is taking on horses he has beaten before. His style of running means he sails a bit close to the wind. It’s not good for my heart but racing fans also like it. It is exciting. A good horse brings something money can’t buy, no matter who you are. Everybody feels the difference and excitement with a horse like this. It is what we do it for, being able to take your best horse to the best meetings. It is good for business and shows we are as good as anyone. “He has always been a bit special. You can sometimes be guilty of describing horses how you hope they are rather than what they actually are. I feel this fella has now proved it. He has been massively important to us and the horse of my career so far. I have won Classics and Group Ones but this horse seems a little bit more. “Maybe I didn’t appreciate things early in my career as much as I should have. Then when you have a few years when you don’t have really good horses, you really miss them. So when you get one again, you are not going to allow the moment to pass you by.

