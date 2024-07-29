Qatar Goodwood Festival Preview: What connections say ahead of Wednesday racing

Check out the views from connections of some of the leading contenders in Wednesday's major races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

f="https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/racecards/2024-07-31/goodwood/racecard/810812/visit-qatar-oak-tree-stakes-fillies-and-mares-group-3">14:25 Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes Brian Meehan considers Wednesday’s Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood as a “logical” target for his French 1,000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu. Successful on her second and final juvenile start at Southwell, the daughter of Showcasing kicked off her Classic campaign by finishing third as a 40/1 shot in the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket. Meehan’s filly proved that effort was no fluke when beaten just a head by Rouhiya in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on her next start and subsequently returned to France to finish fifth against the colts in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville. Kathmandu drops down to Group Three level and goes back against her own sex on the Sussex Downs and Meehan is keeping his fingers crossed she can enjoy a well-deserved day in the sun. “It’s the right race for her and she’s in good shape. It makes sense to run here, it’s logical I think,” said the trainer. “We’re not sure what the weather is going to do but that’s Goodwood really and we’re happy with everything. She couldn’t be better.” Kathmandu is unlikely to have things all her own way, with Roger Varian’s Jabaara also bringing Group One form to the table, having chased home Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth Stakes earlier in the month. That effort represented a considerable step forward for the youngster following back-to-back Listed wins at Musselburgh and Carlisle in June.

“She’s in good form and I think she will like the test of the Oak Tree,” said Varian. “She is drawn a bit wide, which is a slight negative, but I think she is in good condition and she’s in good order, so hopefully she will put in another strong performance. “The Falmouth is often an opportunity where there isn’t a big field and Donnacha’s filly (Porta Fortuna) was very good and Jabaara was best of the rest, which represents solid form and she should be suited by the return to seven furlongs.” Ryan Moore takes the ride aboard the Richard Hughes-trained Fair Angellica, who he steered to a Listed win at Deauville three and a half weeks ago. “It’s an open race but she did it well for me in Deauville last time and hopefully she will be just as effective on the expected quick ground around here, though there is some rain forecast on Wednesday and it was good ground in France. She already has a decent form chance,” Moore told Betfair. 15:00 Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes Wathnan Racing have assembled a crack team of two-year-olds and their Aesterius has the chance to register a first group-level success in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes. Archie Watson’s colt was a taking winner at Bath on debut and after running with credit when fifth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, he returned to winning ways in impressive style in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown. Connections were mulling over a move up to six furlongs post Sandown, but have elected to stay at the minimum distance, where the speed he showed in Esher can come to the fore. “We were delighted with him at Sandown and I think he has plenty of speed, so we’re sticking at five furlongs,” said Richard Brown, European racing adviser for the Qatar-based owners. “It’s a big field, so we’re going to need some luck, but he’s a straightforward horse with a great temperament – he has a very relaxed demeanour which will stand him in good stead. Hopefully James (Doyle, jockey) can navigate a trouble-free course. You would imagine there is going to be plenty of pace, which might make James’ job a little easier and we’ll be leaving it up to him, he knows the horse.” Watson’s hand is bolstered by Vingegaard, who was thwarted late on in his attempt to win the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury and was a respectable fifth in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting before that.

Ed Walker’s Celandine built on a Windsor novice triumph to claim Listed honours in Newmarket’s Empress Fillies’ Stakes on her penultimate start and was only a length adrift of Karl Burke’s well-regarded Arabie in France last time. She now drops back in trip attempting to regain the winning thread, with her handler confident she can take a hand in proceedings. Walker said: “She’s in flying form and is taking her racing unbelievably well. She seems to be getting bigger and better and stronger with it. She’s been busy, but she looks a proper two-year-old and I think strictly on a line through It Ain’t Two, I don’t see why we are a bigger price than Aesterius. I think coming back in trip will be a benefit and we’re very excited about it.” Mick Appleby saddled Big Evs to claim this Group Three prize 12 months ago and returns with both Mr Lightside and Big Mojo. The former is now ready for a step up in grade after two taking victories in calmer waters, while the latter goes immediately into group company having finished second at Beverley on debut. “Mr Lightside won very well last time at Nottingham and it was quite a decent race as well – and he did it quite impressively,” said Appleby. “He’s always kept improving since we’ve had him. He probably wouldn’t be quite as good as Big Evs but I think he is pretty decent and I think he goes there with a very good chance.” On Big Mojo, he added: “He ran very well on debut at Beverley and I think he will run very well as well. I don’t think there is much between them and they both go there with live chances.” Donnacha O’Brien’s Irish raider Usdi Atohi has the assistance of Ryan Moore when looking to build on his Listed Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes win, while Adrian Keatley’s Francisco’s Piece was a winner at the same level in France before faltering in the Coventry Stakes recently and now drops back in trip. “We’re looking forward to running him and we’ve had this race on our minds with him for a while,” said Keatley. “He’s got a good draw and the horse is in good form. Five furlongs shouldn’t be a problem for him, he’s won over five and has performed at a high level at that trip, so dropping back to five won’t be an issue.” 15:35 Qatar Sussex Stakes Charlie Appleby is expecting Notable Speech to return to his brilliant best in Wednesday’s Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. The Godolphin colt looked set to be the star miler of his generation when maintaining his unbeaten record in the 2000 Guineas, with runner-up Rosallion subsequently going one better in the Irish equivalent. However, when they met again at Royal Ascot in the St James’s Palace Stakes, Rosallion came out on top as Notable Speech proved bitterly disappointing. With Rosallion declared a non-runner on Tuesday morning due to a respiratory infection, round three of the rivalry will not take place at Goodwood as hoped, meaning Notable Speech has an even better opportunity to get his career back on track. “I’m looking forward to it. Nothing came out in the wash after Ascot, the vet did all the checks and nothing came of it,” said Appleby. “It was one of those strange races to watch to be fair, and I’m still not going to use it as an excuse as to why we couldn’t finish third or fourth, but the way the race was run, it was always going to be very hard from where we were. “You can spot horses lengths in maidens and handicaps, but you can’t spot Group One horses lengths round Ascot at that level and we were always having to chase. The disappointing thing from our part on that day was I wouldn’t have minded getting beat if he had run through the line, but he didn’t and that was the bit I took from it, to be honest. “We gave him a bit of a break and from there on he hasn’t missed a beat. I think he looks a million dollars and I will be disappointed if you don’t like the way he looks on Wednesday. "I couldn’t have faulted him the way he went into Ascot, but his work has been very good at home again and he is showing all the right signs. He’s showing the signs of what we see on the racetrack – his speed, he’s got an electric turn of foot and he’s been showing us that over the last few weeks. I’m looking forward to it.”