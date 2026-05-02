Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Place De La Nation beats her stablemate at Punchestown

Punchestown Saturday review | Nation's pride for Willie Mullins

Horse Racing
Sat May 02, 2026 · 1 min ago

A review of the action from the final day of the Punchestown Festival on Saturday.

De La Nation worth her Place

Willie Mullins and Danny Mullins teamed up with Place De La Nation (10/1) as the five-year-old upset the big two in the market in the Grade 1 SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott's Cheltenham Festival winner Wodhooh was sent off the 8/11 favourite with the horse she beat in the Mares' Hurdle, Jade De Grugy, the 6/4 second favourite and the pair battled for the lead for much of the race.

Wodhooh looked to have won the battle between the pair in the home straight, but Jade De Grugy found a second wind while her stablemate Place De La Nation got into contention on the outside jumping the last.

As Wodhooh weakened out of it late on it was soon between the Mullins pair, but Place De La Nation had the better finishing effort up her sleeve and she lengthened clear for a one-and-half length victory at the line.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

Danny Mullins said: "She looked to have a good chance, ran well at Cheltenham, her form was good.

"We weren't sure who was going to make it, my filly was a little bit cold early on, Wodhooh's one of the best mares around, Jade de Grugy, they are serious mares.

"My filly was all potential and luckily it all came together for me."

Saratoga is Champion for Roche

Saratoga ran out an impressive winner of the Grade 1 Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle under Mark Walsh in the JP McManus silks.

The Fred Winter winner at the Cheltenham Festival was sent off 9/2 as Triumph Hurdle winner Apolon De Charnie was quite weak in the market at 3/1, with Henry De Bromhead's Matin Midi Et Soir sent off the 5/2 favourite.

However, both Matin Midi Et Soir and Apolon De Charnie struggled to get into contention and it was left to Padraig Roche's Saratoga to run out a dominant victor in good style.

He was three-and-three quarter lengths ahead of Bartholomew at the line with Willie Mullins training the third, fourth and fifth home; Macho Man, Charme De Faust and Majolique.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING