De La Nation worth her Place

Willie Mullins and Danny Mullins teamed up with Place De La Nation (10/1) as the five-year-old upset the big two in the market in the Grade 1 SBK Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott's Cheltenham Festival winner Wodhooh was sent off the 8/11 favourite with the horse she beat in the Mares' Hurdle, Jade De Grugy, the 6/4 second favourite and the pair battled for the lead for much of the race.

Wodhooh looked to have won the battle between the pair in the home straight, but Jade De Grugy found a second wind while her stablemate Place De La Nation got into contention on the outside jumping the last.

As Wodhooh weakened out of it late on it was soon between the Mullins pair, but Place De La Nation had the better finishing effort up her sleeve and she lengthened clear for a one-and-half length victory at the line.