Punchestown Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Punchestown.

De Bromhead at the double Butch Cassidy showed plenty of promise to take the Sebden Steel Maiden Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead and owner Mrs John Magnier. The four-year-old is a half brother to Champion Bumper winner Fayonagh and had a bumper win of his own to his name for Philip Fenton ahead of this contest. Under Darragh O’Keeffe he was a 3-1 chance for the race when taking to hurdles for the first time and prevailed by half a length from 2/1 favourite Sermandzarak.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

“He’s a lovely big horse and a real chaser in the making. He has loads of size and scope and he gallops,” said De Bromhead. “He’s big and raw and we felt whatever he did today that he’d improve. He has a good attitude. I didn’t get a schooling hurdle into him which I would have liked but his jumping improved as the race went on. “Darragh was brilliant on him and I’m delighted to get a winner for the Magniers who are fantastic supporters.”

Its Bilbo (yellow silks) makes a winning Irish debut

Its Bilbo (7/4 favourite) made a winning stable debut for the same trainer and jockey in the Total Event Rental 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle. “Danny Cooper recommended him from France and liked his run back in the spring,” De Bromhead said. “He’s a fine big horse and hopefully will continue to improve. We won’t be in any mad panic this year and it’s lovely to have Matt (Fitzgerald, owner) here and winning. “We might look at Leopardstown at Christmas and will give him a few runs to see where we are.”