Punchestown Festival tips for today: Best bets in Ireland on Tuesday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's action from day one of the Punchestown Festival.

The first day of Punchestown is one for fast horses, two of the features over two miles for novice hurdles and open chasers, but one thing that is unlikely to be fast is the going. There has been a bit chat about the ground being too fast at some of the big spring meetings, both Willie Mullins and JP McManus criticising Cheltenham ahead of taking Fact To File out of the Ryanair, and AP McCoy was the same after Sandown on Saturday, commenting that ‘I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track.’ I won’t get into the rights and wrongs of that discussion, but it is interesting to consider another comment from McCoy in the same interview with a view to the week ahead: ‘Punchestown is next week, and I know people will say it's always raining in Ireland, but I guarantee there won't be anything better than good to soft there, no matter how dry it is.’ Along the same lines, Frank Berry was recently asked about Fact To File running this week and whether the going might again be an issue and said: ‘They always do a really good job with the ground at Punchestown, so I don't see that being a problem.’ Punchestown CEO Conor O’Neill backed all this up in an interview in ‘The Irish Field’ this weekend, saying ‘We want to attract the best calibre of horse we can and, to do that, you have to provide perfectly safe jumping ground.’ All in all, it is realistic to expect the racing surface to be very well-watered this week, and the course will be looking to maintain the current yielding on the main tracks. They may be fighting against nature a little with a dry forecast until Thursday but even so. The Grade 1s on the opening day of the meeting make little betting appeal. I would lean towards Il Etait Temps in the William Hill Champion Chase at 6:05, though not enough to bet. Kitzbuhel jumped aggressively in winning the Brown Advisory, but that can prove as much a curse as a blessing in staying chases so he could be vulnerable in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (4:50) though nothing stands out against him. Kappa Jy Pyke looked to have more to give when last seen at Easter, seemingly in need of a stiffer test, and arrives here fresher than most.

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The PRL Champion Novice Hurdle at 4:15 is weak for the grade, and El Cairos looked to have every chance in a Supreme that was run to suit him before finishing fifth. Perhaps that form will be good enough, though his price looks short enough. Sober was the closest I came to a selection as he might have the most ability in the field with a flat mark of 111 and little went right for him at Cheltenham, Willie Mullins saying elsewhere on the site that he got kicked at the start. Paul Townend is back on board though that is reflected in his price. The handicaps are more interesting for a bet. The Albert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Final Handicap Hurdle at 3:05 is one of the most competitive races of the five days, and several British runners have good claims, but my two against the field are Powerful and Fairlander, though both have shortened up plenty since the initial prices came out. Powerful is two from two at the track this season, winning a qualifier for this race with more in hand than the margin in January, and shaped well returning from a break over a trip too sharp at Easter. Ridden wide, he made a mistake three out and then got squeezed out after the second last before keeping on well late without being knocked about. That should leave him spot on for this. Fairlander showed little on his maiden hurdle runs but it was a different story on handicap debut at Down Royal last month. Returning from a three-month absence, he travelled nicely behind the pace but was tight for room after three out and got shuffled back before having to come around rivals to make his challenge. He finished well into a close third, and this slightly shorter trip might suit with how he went through the race.

Larz worth a try back in trip