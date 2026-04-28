Punchestown Festival tips for today: Best bets in Ireland on Thursday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's action from day three of the Punchestown Festival.

It is the old versus the new in the feature at Punchestown this evening, the veterans Teahupoo and Bob Olinger going against less exposed types like Honesty Policy, Jimmy Du Seuil and Kawaboomga in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at 18:05. Teahupoo looks an ok price given his record in these races generally, and this race specifically, though he has had an extra run in the middle of this season and has been thought best fresh at points in his career. Jetara has not fired this season but looked in need of a stiffer test last time at Cheltenham and was third in the race last year. Her yard has been in good form over the first two days of the meeting, and she is not the worst outsider.

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The other Grade 1 on the card is the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at 17:25 where Kopek Des Bordes should take some beating. He shaped like the best horse in the Arkle, overcoming early mistakes to jump slickly mid-race before arriving at the last going best. An error there cost him momentum, and he couldn’t get going again. There is some fragility with him, however. He disappointed at the meeting last year, and there is a slight chance the Cheltenham run will have taken something out of him given he was off a break. If there is one to produce an upset, perhaps it will be Pure Steel. He has raced over intermediate trips at times this season but gives the strong impression he is a two miler, both his wins over fences coming over this track and trip. His last run came in the Grade 1 novice over two-and-a-half miles on Easter Sunday where he raced keenly throughout but was still going well when unseating three out.

The other chase over two miles this evening is the Frontline Security Handicap Chase at 16:50 and it should be run at a strong pace looking at the make-up of the field which could play to the strengths of SESKIN FLASH. He may be worth a small each-way bet.