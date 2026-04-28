Punchestown Festival tips for today: Best bets in Ireland on Friday

The penultimate day of Punchestown looks a meeting for the obvious as Willie Mullins has three odds-on shots that won at Cheltenham on their last start. Opposing any of Dinoblue, King Rasko Grey or Lossiemouth makes little appeal as those with similar profiles have generally done well this week.

One side note with the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle at 18:00 is that the race looks very thin outside of King Rasko Grey, none of the other Irish-trained runners rated higher than 136, and the two-mile Grade 1 novice won by Eachoftheirown on Tuesday was similar. That may have some bearing next season when they take on the British horses again.

Consequently, it might not take much to hit the frame here and Echoing Silence has as much potential as any with her yard having a better Punchestown than has often been the case. She was an impressive maiden hurdle winner last November before following up in a Listed race at this track and shaped better than the result in the Dawn Run over a trip short of her best. She was not helped by a ragged start before meeting some traffic on the final turn.

It is hard to recall a more competitive running of the QuinnBet Novice Handicap Chase at 17:25, the field here the biggest since 2008. Shuffle The Deck is almost certainly better a mark of 134, the trip looking too sharp for him on handicap debut at Fairyhouse last time, though that is factored into his price and then some.

The eight-strong Willie Mullins team is hard to figure out with so many of them having similar profiles, and this looks a race to pass.