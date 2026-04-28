Punchestown Festival tips for today: Best bets in Ireland on Friday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's action from day four of the Punchestown Festival.
Irish racing tips: Friday May 1
0.5pt win Largy Star in 19:40 Punchestown at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet)
The penultimate day of Punchestown looks a meeting for the obvious as Willie Mullins has three odds-on shots that won at Cheltenham on their last start. Opposing any of Dinoblue, King Rasko Grey or Lossiemouth makes little appeal as those with similar profiles have generally done well this week.
One side note with the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle at 18:00 is that the race looks very thin outside of King Rasko Grey, none of the other Irish-trained runners rated higher than 136, and the two-mile Grade 1 novice won by Eachoftheirown on Tuesday was similar. That may have some bearing next season when they take on the British horses again.
Consequently, it might not take much to hit the frame here and Echoing Silence has as much potential as any with her yard having a better Punchestown than has often been the case. She was an impressive maiden hurdle winner last November before following up in a Listed race at this track and shaped better than the result in the Dawn Run over a trip short of her best. She was not helped by a ragged start before meeting some traffic on the final turn.
It is hard to recall a more competitive running of the QuinnBet Novice Handicap Chase at 17:25, the field here the biggest since 2008. Shuffle The Deck is almost certainly better a mark of 134, the trip looking too sharp for him on handicap debut at Fairyhouse last time, though that is factored into his price and then some.
The eight-strong Willie Mullins team is hard to figure out with so many of them having similar profiles, and this looks a race to pass.
The closing staying bumper at 19:40, sponsored by the Stables Restaurant Naas, might be the most interesting betting race on a difficult day. Several of the field are returning from an absence, not least the first two in the betting who represent the form of the Leopardstown bumper on St. Stephen’s Day.
That race was won by The Mourne Rambler, while both the fourth and fifth won next time, so the second and third who run here hit a good level of form. Neither convinced with their attitude, however.
Cityofblindinlites was reluctant to line up and raced very keenly throughout, taking himself to the lead at the end of the back straight while his rider reported he hung violently right throughout and Premier Division looked a little awkward as he had done on his previous start.
The other Martin Brassil runner, Ladbroke Grove, looks a little overpriced and deserved to finish closer when third at this meeting last year, shuffled back at a key stage, but LARGY STAR might be most interesting at the prices as one of the race-fit, proven stayers in the race.
He was strong in the market on debut at Naas in January despite his yard being quiet at the time and ran well when second to Love Sign d’Aunou under conditions that one relishes, travelling well for a long way before fading in the final furlong.
Connections then gave him a break until Easter when he again ran well, third over hurdles to a pair of solid types, the second a winner since, and he was a little better than the result too, as he put in a slow jump at the seventh before a mistake two out, keeping on steadily without being knocked about but pulling clear of the fourth.
The bit of overnight rain will be no harm to his chances and while Gavin Cromwell is yet to have a winner this week, a few of his horses have run well in the better bumpers.
Today's Selection
Preview published at 08:38 BST on 01/05/26
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