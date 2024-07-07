Puchkine powers clear to pull off Prix Jean Prat upset

The Starspangledbanner colt tracked the pacemaker for the first four furlongs, with the rest of the field content to sit off the early gallop.

When Ioritz Mendizabal took over with three furlongs to run, he only had Brian Meehan’s French 1000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu for company.

With the British raider fading close home, Puchkine had the race in the bag and the only questions left revolved around minor honours.

Havana Cigar, a stablemate of the impressive 33/1 winner, made late gains to claim second, just in front of Beauvatier.

Kathmandu fared best of the Brits back in fifth, one place in front of Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli, but both Devil’s Point and Romantic Style were well beaten.

The winner had to be supplemented into the race earlier in the week.

Rouget is currently on a break from training whilst he undergoes treatment for lymphoma.