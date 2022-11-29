These are some of the key entries to watch out for later this week, including Jonbon, Shishkin and Honeysuckle.

Wednesday Just three have been declared for the novice chase (14:07) on Haydock’s card but it promises to be a fascinating contest between a trio from top yards. Beauport developed into a smart staying handicap hurdler for Nigel Twiston-Davies last term and he promises to be better still over fences judged on his successful chasing debut in last month’s Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle where he jumped soundly on the way to beating the more experienced Millers Bank who ended last season winning the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree. Despite getting almost a stone from the runner-up, that was a smart effort from Beauport who sets a high standard for rivals Quel Destin and Ballygrifincottage to beat. Smart hurdler Quel Destin has another crack at chasing for Paul Nicholls after not really convincing in a couple of attempts at Cheltenham this time last year but Ballygrifincottage looks interesting on his chasing debut for Dan Skelton. The winner of all three of his Irish points, the lengthy, raw-boned son of Stowaway is very much a chaser on looks. He had just the three runs over hurdles last season, winning at Lingfield in between two runs at Cheltenham where he finished a promising third in the Grade 2 Bristol Novices’ Hurdle and plugged on fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Festival.

Thursday Telmesomethinggirl won the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and was going well until brought down two out in the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle at the latest Festival. She failed to complete again at the Punchestown Festival - where she fell four out when also going well - but she should prove at least as good over fences having won her only start in points. She makes her chasing debut in the opening two-and-a-quarter mile beginners' chase (12:32) at Thurles on Thursday. Quais de Paris is only a reserve in the two-mile maiden hurdle (15:02) but he is one to watch out for if getting a run as he was given a positive mention by Willie Mullins in the trainer's stable tour. Quais de Paris was third in a newcomers race at Compiegne on his only start for Yannick Fouin and was subsequently bought for €180,000 and sent to Mullins. He carries the Susannah Ricci silks.

Friday Some promising novice hurdlers are entered in Exeter’s EBF qualifier (12:50), none more so than Lallygag for Paul Nicholls who earned the ‘large P’ symbol after making it two out of two over hurdles at the same track four weeks ago. Making all the running, jumping well and travelling strongly, Lallygag quickened clear to win hard held by nine and a half lengths and six from hurdling debutants King of Lombardy and Hunting Brook, both of whom are also entered in the same race on Friday. Nicholls had won the same contest two years earlier, incidentally, with Bravemansgame. Lallygag, who also holds an entry at Sandown on Saturday, is bred to go on to better things as he’s a full brother to smart chaser Lalor.

Nicholls could have another ‘large P’ horse in action later on the card in the novice chase (14:00) where last season’s Sefton Novices’ Hurdle winner Gelino Bello could make his second start over fences. What became a two-runner contest run at a very slow pace was never going to bring out a big performance from Gelino Bello, but he still prevailed and has the potential to leave the bare form of last month’s chasing debut at Wetherby behind. This looks like cutting up into another very small field but plenty of interest would be added if the Jonjo O’Neill-trained Iron Bridge takes his chance in this contest. He was unbeaten in a bumper and two starts over hurdles and kept his unbeaten record when winning a novices’ handicap at Carlisle on his chasing debut in October. Having jumped on at the last, Iron Bridge powered clear of subsequent winner Harper’s Brook in the manner of a very smart staying prospect, so the step up to three miles would be sure to suit. Iron Bridge also holds an entry in a handicap on the card (14:35) and a handicap at Chepstow on Saturday.

Saturday Shishkin, who is Timeform's highest-rated chaser in training based on his pulsating defeat of Energumene in the Clarence House Chase in January, could make his eagerly awaited seasonal reappearance in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (14:55) at Sandown on Saturday if the ground his deemed suitable. Last year's Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen, who has race fitness on his side having won the Haldon Gold Cup last month, and Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone also feature among the seven entries in what promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Shishkin's trainer Nicky Henderson could also be represented in the chief supporting race on the card, the Henry VIII Novices' Chase (13:45), with Jonbon who is the short-priced favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle on the back of an impressive chasing debut at Warwick earlier this month.

The opening novice hurdle (12:00) has been won by some talented types, none more so than last year's winner Constitution Hill. It would be extraordinary if a horse in this year's race proved nearly so good, but there are some promising sorts with entries, including three with the Timeform Large P - Authorised Speed, Lallygag and Lookaway (declared to run at Haydock on Wednesday). Aintree also stages a high-class card on Saturday, headlined by the Becher Chase. The pick of the action over the Mildmay course is the Many Clouds Chase (13:30), which could feature a clash between last season's Grand National winner Noble Yeats and one of last season's leading staying novice chasers in Ahoy Senor who came out on top when the pair met in the Towton at Wetherby. The Grade 1 action in Ireland comes from Fairyhouse on Sunday, but there could be some promising types on show on Saturday, including in the opening beginners' chase (12:07). Minella Crooner (who is also entered in the Drinmore on Sunday) shaped with encouragement when runner-up on his recent chasing debut and is one of three entries for Gordon Elliott, while Willie Mullins has a host of possible representatives, including James du Berlais, who was a smart hurdler but missed all of last season, and Allegorie de Vassy, who won her first couple of starts for the yard last term before meeting a setback. Last year's leading bumper performer Facile Vega, whose four wins included championship events at Cheltenham and Punchestown, is already a short-price favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and he could start out over jumps in the two-mile maiden hurdle (13:52).

Sunday There's a stellar card at Fairyhouse on Sunday, headlined by the return of Honeysuckle who is bidding to win the Hatton's Grace Hurdle (14:30) for a fourth year in a row and extend her unbeaten sequence under Rules to 17. The Hatton's Grace is one of three Grade 1s on the card, along with the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle and the Drinmore Novice Chase. Mullins has entered four in the Royal Bond (13:25), including Champ Kiely who has won all three outings under Rules and looked something out of the ordinary when landing a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Tipperary last month. Marine Nationale is a fascinating contender for Barry Connell as he has also won all three starts under Rules and has looked an exciting prospect from the outset. Banbridge, the winner of the Martin Pipe Conditionals' Jockey Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, has made a superb start over fences, winning both starts with ease, including in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham a few weeks ago. He is entered in the Drinmore (13:55).

The juvenile hurdle on the card (12:25) is often an informative affair - it was won by Fil Dor last year - and Lossiemouth, the ante-post favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, is one of a host of possible runners for Mullins. The ante-post Champion Bumper favourite Chapeau de Soleil could also make his debut for Mullins in the concluding bumper (15:35).