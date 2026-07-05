Prix Rothschild at Deauville aim for Moon Target

The Newmarket handler will take aim at the mile Group One prize on August 2nd with the Cracksman filly following her fine run in defeat on her seasonal return at Royal Ascot.

Last season the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly ended her campaign on a low key note when finishing down the field Group One debut in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

However, she showed her true colours against race fit rivals when out running her 33-1 price tag when beaten only two lengths behind Precise in the Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting.

And on the back of that fine effort, the master of Heath House Stables hopes she can take another step forward when making her first start outside of Britain.

Prescott said: “Moon Target is fine after her run in the Coronation Stakes. The team's decision was not to run her back quickly, which we did as a two year old, so she will go to the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

“It was a very a good run at Royal Ascot. She was third on merit as she got into a fight. You would have been happy to settle for that on her comeback so it was a good run. She should find a bit more, but she was fit enough at Royal Ascot as she won first time up as a two year old.”

A trip abroad could also be on the agenda for stablemate Alpinara, who cost 2.5 million guineas as a yearling, according to Prescott.

The Amo Racing Limited-owned daughter of Frankel, who is a full sister to six-time Group One winner Alpinista, took a giant step forward from her debut seventh last year at Newbury when making light work of her rivals in a maiden Doncaster last month.

And on the back of that win Prescott is considering pitching her in at Listed level outside of Britain on her next start.

Prescott added: “She looked like she had a race after she won at Doncaster. She is a very tall, backward filly. She will be as good as we are patient. Everybody has just got to be patient.

“She is very much like her grandmother Albanova, who won all those Group One races, but not until she was five so that is a test.

“She will need another month before she runs again. We might go for a small Listed abroad with her as a novice race is not really for her as she has nothing to gain.

“I’ve got two Listed races that would do as they have been good friends to me in the past with two well bred fillies. One is in about a month and the other is in about six weeks.”