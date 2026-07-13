Prix Robert Papin preview: Orthodox firmly on target

Clive Cox is looking forward to running his Royal Ascot winner Orthodox in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday.

The son of Havana Grey was an impressive winner of the Norfolk Stakes last month, drawing three-and-a-half lengths clear of his rivals to retain his unbeaten record in the style of a very smart prospect. The trainer insists he wasn’t surprised to see such a performance from his colt, telling Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think the fact with Wesley Ward’s runners bringing the American speed early doors into the race, we were able to settle. But we had only had the one previous race at Salisbury and he’s not a horse we’ve taken away from home to gallop. “All of that improvement was pretty raw really, still potential rather than factual, and the way he did it was hugely exciting. The time of the race, just behind No Nay Never’s course record, means what we saw was pretty real really. “He’s been wonderful since. He has the most amazing temperament, physically week-by-week he’s developing all the time, gaining more strength, and at this time of his career I couldn’t be more pleased. He’s just an absolute joy. “The way he won it, that feeling of taking a horse like that racing and produce what you dream might be possible, is wonderful.”

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And Cox sees the weekend feature as the perfect stepping-stone to Orthodox’s main Group One target. “The timeframe from Ascot is perfect, it’s an in-between race on the route to the Prix Morny for those with less experience and Orthodox had run only once before at Salisbury,” he continued. “The closure of the Maisons-Laffitte and moving the race to Chantilly means its developed into a six furlong race but that doesn’t hold as much of a concern to me as it did with Reckless Abandon at this stage. I do think Orthodox really hit the line very well at Ascot in a strongly-run race so we’re positive on his potential of being at home at six.” Stablemate Coppull is staying in Group One company himself after running very well in Saturday’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup, finishing fourth under Saffie Osborne. “We really liked the way Coppull was training and he won the Pavilion (Commonwealth Cup Trial) which was great because he hit the front that day and almost took it a bit easy but went again when challenged,” Cox continued. “We were really looking forward to him in the Commonwealth Cup but as it happened, I don’t think he was drawn in the best place on the day. Whist he won with the group, he was with on the stands’ side, it wasn’t as favourable as it had been the day before.