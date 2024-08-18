Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the son of No Nay Never was only fourth in the Norfolk Stakes when sent off the odds-on favourite at Royal Ascot but had since shown improved form when winning the Group 2 July Stakes at Newmarket and finishing second to Babouche in last weekend's Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Turned out again just eight days on, the well-backed 2/1 favourite had a prominent pitch on the stands' side rail from the outset and, after making just about every yard of the running, held off a late challenge from surprise Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar (12/1) out more towards the centre of the course.

Whistlejacket ultimately had three-quarters of a length in hand over Brian Meehan's colt at the line, with locally-trained Daylight the same distance back in third.

Arabie was fourth, while his Karl Burke stablemate Shareholder was last of the nine finishers after proving easy to back in the build-up and racing with the choke out under James Doyle through the early stages.

It was a fifth career win in the French contest for O'Brien, the last being Blackbeard in 2022.

Blackbeard went on to win the Middle Park Stakes and Whistlejacket was cut to 5/2 favourite (from 4/1) by Paddy Power and Betfair for that Group 1 at Newmarket next month, while Sky Bet also cut Babouche to 2/1 from 3/1 for the Cheveley Park Stakes following her considerable form boost.

The winner now also qualifies for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf as part of their 'win and you're in' series.