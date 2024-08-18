Whistlejacket got back to winning ways in Sunday's Group 1 feature at Deauville - the Sumbe Prix Morny.
Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, the son of No Nay Never was only fourth in the Norfolk Stakes when sent off the odds-on favourite at Royal Ascot but had since shown improved form when winning the Group 2 July Stakes at Newmarket and finishing second to Babouche in last weekend's Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.
Turned out again just eight days on, the well-backed 2/1 favourite had a prominent pitch on the stands' side rail from the outset and, after making just about every yard of the running, held off a late challenge from surprise Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar (12/1) out more towards the centre of the course.
Whistlejacket ultimately had three-quarters of a length in hand over Brian Meehan's colt at the line, with locally-trained Daylight the same distance back in third.
Arabie was fourth, while his Karl Burke stablemate Shareholder was last of the nine finishers after proving easy to back in the build-up and racing with the choke out under James Doyle through the early stages.
It was a fifth career win in the French contest for O'Brien, the last being Blackbeard in 2022.
Blackbeard went on to win the Middle Park Stakes and Whistlejacket was cut to 5/2 favourite (from 4/1) by Paddy Power and Betfair for that Group 1 at Newmarket next month, while Sky Bet also cut Babouche to 2/1 from 3/1 for the Cheveley Park Stakes following her considerable form boost.
The winner now also qualifies for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf as part of their 'win and you're in' series.
O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing: “Really, it was the boss’s (John Magnier) decision – he felt he could do the two, the Heinz (Phoenix Stakes) and the Morny.
“He’s a very fast horse – a typical No Nay Never, very quick. Ryan said the same – he had all the guns all the way.
“He came out of the race (last week) very well and I’m delighted. Ryan felt the Irish race didn’t go quite the way he wanted, he felt two of them got together very early and the Curragh is a tough track.
“Ryan gave him a brilliant ride as always. He’s a Middle Park-type horse and probably a Breeders’ Cup-type horse.”
Meehan was pleased to see Rashabar prove his Royal Ascot success was no fluke.
He said: “We weren’t helped by the draw, just as we weren’t in Ascot, but it worked out fine that day.
“No disrespect to the winner, I think he’s a lovely horse – I saw him in the parade ring beforehand and thought he’s a very good-looking horse. But I think the draw played it’s part as far as we were concerned. The winner had the rail and I think there was a fresh strip of ground there, too.
“He (Rashabar) is a proper horse. I’ve won the Prix Morny twice before (Bad As I Wanna Be in 2000 and Arcano in 2009), but I would say this fellow is better.
"I want to step him up to seven (furlongs) now and we’ll play it by ear. I’m a bit wary of the penalty (for winning at Ascot), but I’d say the Guineas next year is going to be high on his list.
“I always like the idea of the Breeders’ Cup, so that would be a possibility, but we’ll see. We’ll get him home and regroup next week."
Rashabar was the second horse in a matter of days Meehan has saddled to fill the runner-up spot at Deauville, with his other Royal Ascot hero Jayarebe giving the William Haggas-trained Economics a real race in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano on Thursday.
He added: “We’ve had a great week and won about €350,000 in prize-money without a winning a race!
It was a great run from Jayarebe and there was no sad story there. I think it was a career-best from him and I think William’s horse was outstanding.
"It’s the same sort of thing for him (Jayarebe) really, I just wanted to get both horses here and we’ll review the plan next week when I get a chance to draw breath."
