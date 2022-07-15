Hughie Morrison’s charge landed the Henry II Stakes at Sandown in May and he made a seamless switch up to Group Two company in this 14-furlong contest.

Smartly away, Quickthorn galloped his rivals into submission and while Jannah Flower made a late dash for glory, the British raider was always holding her challenge.

Morrison said: “I said to Tom I was a bit worried two (furlongs) out and he said ‘I was never in doubt! I never got out of fourth gear, he just gets in that rhythm and drills them’.

“He’s a star, I’m very proud of him. He could go to the next level, definitely.

“You can forget about last year, he had a bit of an issue and we sorted that out. The world is his oyster now, he obviously got beaten by a very good horse first time out (Trueshan at Nottingham).

“There are plenty of Group Ones in the autumn, let’s hope we can keep him in the form he was in today because I thought he looked fantastic in the paddock. He’s a homebred and this is just an absolute pleasure.

“He’s in lots of race, everything from the Ebor to the Lonsdale, but I’d be tempted to go up a grade now. He’s in the Irish Leger, then I’d love to bring him back for the Cadran.”

Marquand added: “It was pretty straightforward, I threw the reins at him and he kept finding! It was a pretty dominant display I thought.

“Sandown was good but he really had to empty the tank to shake them off, today we strolled into a better rhythm and to be honest, there were three strides where it felt like they were going to get to his quarters, but it never felt like they were going to give him a proper race.

“He’s developing and it was a brave call by Hughie and Lady Blyth to bring him over and it paid off.”