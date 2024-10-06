Prix Marcel Boussac report and reaction: Vertical Blue edges verdict over Zarigana

The ParisLongchamp race appeared to revolve around the previously unbeaten Zarigana, a grand-dam of the great Zarkava, but she had to settle for a second after the photo was required to split the stablemates in a pulsating finish to the mile Group 1.

The Graffard-trained pair were settled well off the early pace set by Aidan O'Brien's Exactly under Christophe Soumillon, with Ballydoyle first-string Bedtime Story keen through the early stages as Ryan Moore tried to settle the grey at the back of the pack.

Soumillon looked to have slipped the field on turning into the home straight, sticking towards the far rail and skipping a couple of lengths clear, but his filly eventually started to tire inside the final furlong on the soft ground and the Mickael Barzalona-ridden Zarigana came home strongly alongside the eventual winner under Alexis Pouchin.

Zarigana appeared to get her head in front as the pair swept past Exactly, but right on the line it was the game Vertical Blue - on her fifth career start - who had her head down, winning by the narrowest of margins.