Christophe Soumillon delivered Camille Pissarro (10/1) with a withering run to win the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.
The winner arguably hadn't gone on as expected from a promising start to the season, returning a beaten favourite in the Coventry Stakes - won by Rashabar - and in three of his four subsequent starts. He didn't head the market on this occasion and wasn't even the shortest priced Ballydoyle runner, with Ryan Moore opting to partner Henri Matisse.
Runner-up in a sales race at Doncaster last time, Camille Pissarro was held-up in last as Misunderstood made the running with Field Of Gold and Rashabar in close attendance.
Henri Matisse, who appeared to run in snatches, made ground in the straight to make a line of four as the winning line approached but all the time the eye was drawn to the centre of the track where a relatively motionless Soumillon seemed to be travelling far easier than everyone else in the famous Michael Tabor silks.
While the other quartet slugged it out, Camille Pissarro flew past with a wet sail and although pushed hard to the line by the gallant Rashabar, the outcome never looked in doubt. Misunderstood held on for third with Field Of Gold fourth.
Camille Pissarro was Aidan O'Brien's fifth winner of Arc weekend and was cut to 20/1 from 33s for the 2000 Guineas by Paddy Power and to 16/1 for the Futurity Stakes.
Soumillon, for whom the success was a first in the race, added: “It’s a great honour to ride for the current best trainer in the world, it doesn’t matter if he’s got one, two or four horses, you always have a chance to win the race.
“Today I knew with the stall I was coming out of that I had to wait at the back, in the straight he responded straight away and went to the front.”
O’Brien said: “He’s a very good work horse this horse, we always thought the world of him, we probably haven’t been riding him right – he’s a fast horse and he quickens well. He's a big horse and we were afraid he was a little bit weak and babyish. We came more prepared as we went along.
“We always thought he’d be better next year. He’s a big horse and looking at him there he’s a Guineas horse that could go sprinting. Christophe gave him a super ride.”
The trainer was pleased enough with Henri Matisse and felt the race hadn't gone his way.
"He got carved up early Ryan did and I'd say it probably frightened the life out of him," he reported.
"That's why we put blinkers on him because he was a little bit timid and a little bit babyish and it was probably what he didn't want but he'll be fine and he'll be lovely next year.
"I'd imagine both might be left alone for next year now but the lads will decide that."
Brian Meehan was happy with the performance of Rashabar and is already dreaming of a return to France for a Classic bid in 2025.
"Disappointing to be beaten here in a Group One, especially on Arc day, but he's a special, special horse," Meehan said.
"It looked like he went on the ground - I haven't spoken to Sean (Levey, jockey) yet - but we'll be back here in the spring for the French Guineas I imagine. He's French qualified so that would make sense but everything is open.
"That will be him for this year, I think he's done enough now. Really proud of him. He's a lovely, lovely horse and one of the nicest horses I've trained. He's a machine."
