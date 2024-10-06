The winner arguably hadn't gone on as expected from a promising start to the season, returning a beaten favourite in the Coventry Stakes - won by Rashabar - and in three of his four subsequent starts. He didn't head the market on this occasion and wasn't even the shortest priced Ballydoyle runner, with Ryan Moore opting to partner Henri Matisse.

Runner-up in a sales race at Doncaster last time, Camille Pissarro was held-up in last as Misunderstood made the running with Field Of Gold and Rashabar in close attendance.

Henri Matisse, who appeared to run in snatches, made ground in the straight to make a line of four as the winning line approached but all the time the eye was drawn to the centre of the track where a relatively motionless Soumillon seemed to be travelling far easier than everyone else in the famous Michael Tabor silks.

While the other quartet slugged it out, Camille Pissarro flew past with a wet sail and although pushed hard to the line by the gallant Rashabar, the outcome never looked in doubt. Misunderstood held on for third with Field Of Gold fourth.

Camille Pissarro was Aidan O'Brien's fifth winner of Arc weekend and was cut to 20/1 from 33s for the 2000 Guineas by Paddy Power and to 16/1 for the Futurity Stakes.

Soumillon, for whom the success was a first in the race, added: “It’s a great honour to ride for the current best trainer in the world, it doesn’t matter if he’s got one, two or four horses, you always have a chance to win the race.

“Today I knew with the stall I was coming out of that I had to wait at the back, in the straight he responded straight away and went to the front.”