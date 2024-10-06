Friendly Soul completed a hat-trick of wins on her Group 1 debut as jockey Kieran Shoemark and trainers John and Thady Gosden tasted success in the Qatar Prix de l'Opera.

Shoemark and the father-son training team have endured a difficult season following the departure of legendary rider Frankie Dettori last term, and there were some long faces at York when Friendly Soul blotted her copybook with an odds-on reverse in the Musidora Stakes back in May. Given a couple of months off after hanging badly throughout on the Knavesmire, the daughter of Kingman has returned in tremendous shape, winning a Group 3 at Ascot and a Group 2 event at Deauville in August. Gosden senior nominated the Opera and the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf as her two big end of year targets and it was a case of job done on her return to France as the 9/1 chance skipped to a ready success, beating stable companion Running Lion (28/1) and big home hope Sparkling Plenty, the 3/1 favourite. The Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel finished fourth at 7/2. It was a first top-level success for Shoemark for the Clarehaven stable, having enjoyed Group 1 wins with Dreamloper and Lady Bowthorpe earlier in his career. Sky Bet cut Friendly Soul to 8/1 for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf, a market currently topped by Sunday's Arc heroine Bluestocking at 5/2.

🌟 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙡 brings up the hat-trick, as she strikes in the (Group 1) Prix de l'Opera Longines at @paris_longchamp, under @KShoemark!pic.twitter.com/AcvLdDsLra — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 6, 2024

“Her owner-breeder, Mr George Strawbridge, came over from the United States of America to be at Deauville, which he enjoys,” said Gosden “We were there with Freddy Head, actually, and the Prix Alec Head is named is honour of his father. We sat down afterwards and Freddy instructed us to come to the Prix de l’Opera so it is entirely his idea! “We were hoping to be good enough to come here, we didn’t know if she’d handle the soft ground because the ground was quicker in Deauville but she did it very well.” The Opera winner gains an automatic entry for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, with a trip to Del Mar not ruled out. Gosden added: “I suppose there’s every possibility, Mr Strawbridge lives in America. “It’s one mile and three furlongs and I think Kieran felt that a mile and a quarter was very much the top end of her range. She’s won over a mile but running a mile and three around a bend in Del Mar is a bit like running around a bull ring, so anything is possible.” Friendly Soul boasts an admirable record having now won five of her six starts, with her only disappointment coming when last of seven in the Musidora Stakes at York back in May. Shoemark said: “I feel very fortunate to have come across this filly. Bar one blip, she’s got a pretty spectacular race record and she’s done nothing but improved. “It’s very important for her owner and breeder, George Strawbridge, and it’s fantastic that he’s here today. It’s a big effort and she’s a pretty special filly."