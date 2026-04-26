Princling has London Gold Cup at Newbury option after Wetherby win

It's been a relatively slow start to the season for Somerville Lodge by the stable's own high standards and Haggas will no doubt have been relieved to see Princling (1/4 favourite) and Sea The Storm (4/9 favourite) oblige for all that their odds suggested they should.

Princling finished second on both juvenile starts which came in the space of a little over a fortnight in October and had little difficulty in opening his account by a length and a quarter.

"Princling had pretty good form from last year so was entitled to win today." Maureen Haggas told Racing TV.

"Lovely looking horse, beautifully bred, still a bit green today and just took a little time to engage and get on with it but I think he'll have learned a lot and hopefully will be on the improve."

Marquand had earlier indicated that the London Gold Cup at Newbury - often one of the most informative early season handicaps- could be on the agenda and Haggas concurred, adding: "Something like that, absolutely.

"Nice progressive horse but still nowhere near the finished article."