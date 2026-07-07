The globetrotting eight-year-old will be out to strike for the Charlie Appleby team on the opening day of the Newmarket July Festival and is racing for the first time since winning a Group Two at Meydan in February. He is joined in the field by stablemate Arabian Crown.

John Porter winner Convergent is the main danger according to the market as he looks to get back on track after disappointing in a strange renewal of the Bet Coronation Cup at Epsom last time.

Almeric, stepping up to a mile-and-a-half for Andrew Balding, and William Haggas' Goodwood Listed winner Tenability complete the field.

Latest Princess of Wales's Stakes betting:

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: Evens Rebel’s Romance, 2 Convergent, 8 Almeric, Tenability, 20 Arabian Crown