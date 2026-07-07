Rebel's Romance is even-money favourite after five horses were declared for Thursday's Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket.
The globetrotting eight-year-old will be out to strike for the Charlie Appleby team on the opening day of the Newmarket July Festival and is racing for the first time since winning a Group Two at Meydan in February. He is joined in the field by stablemate Arabian Crown.
John Porter winner Convergent is the main danger according to the market as he looks to get back on track after disappointing in a strange renewal of the Bet Coronation Cup at Epsom last time.
Almeric, stepping up to a mile-and-a-half for Andrew Balding, and William Haggas' Goodwood Listed winner Tenability complete the field.
Latest Princess of Wales's Stakes betting:
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: Evens Rebel’s Romance, 2 Convergent, 8 Almeric, Tenability, 20 Arabian Crown
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.