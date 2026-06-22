David O'Meara is looking ahead to Saturday's Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes as he takes aim at Oaks winner Thundering On with his stable star Estrange.
The five-year-old Estrange, a popular horse in recent years for owners Cheveley Park Stud, has yet to strike gold at the highest level but has won three times at Group level including when making a successful start to the current campaign at Carlisle on May 30.
O'Meara reports the grey to be in fine form and expects her to put up a bold show backing back to 10 furlongs for the first time since winning a Listed event at Doncaster in November 2024.
Speaking on the Monday edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Meara said: "She ran around Carlisle over a mile, three (furlongs), and Danny (Tudhope, jockey) thinks that she'll be well suited coming back a furlong so from there we started to think maybe we should be going to Ireland.
"She worked this morning and worked nicely, we're very happy with her. It's the plan to go to the Curragh, she's in good order."
Asked whether the prospect of drying ground could become a concern for Estrange, the trainer replied: "A little bit. I think they had a lot of rain there late last week, I think Thursday or Friday, and they were calling the ground yielding to soft. I guess it's going to be a dry week but there might be bits and pieces of rain in the forecast, maybe showers."
Last year's Pretty Polly was won by the three-year-old Oaks runner-up Whirl and it was a first success for the Classic generation since Iridessa in 2019.
This term the betting is likely to be headed by impressive Epsom winner Thundering On, trained by the irrepressible Joseph O'Brien who enjoyed five winners at last week's Royal Ascot meeting.
"It'll be tough, won't it?" admitted O'Meara. "She (Thundering On) has to come back in trip, probably running on quicker ground than she did at Epsom as well, but she'll be a tough filly to beat."
Sporting Life Plus - click here to login
Did you know you're probably already a Sporting Life Plus member?
All you need is a Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair account and, using the same login details, you can access:
- Timeform racecards featuring flags, comments, ratings and analysis
- Premium content including Value Bet and Kieran Shoemark
- Timeform TV Focus tips and big-meeting best bets
- Free video replays for every UK and Irish meeting
- Free horse, trainer and jockey tracking with My Stable
- Live on-site betting across web and mobile web platforms
- Enhanced football accumulators from This Week's Acca
- Early access to top sports previews including the Open and Wimbledon
Everything is underpinned by our brands' combined 200-plus years of expertise.
Everything is completely free. No catch, no payment if you reach a certain threshold, just free for everyone in the UK and Ireland.
If you're yet to sign up for Sporting Life Plus and don't have one of those accounts, you can do so HERE.
If you do have an account, login now for the complete Sporting Life experience.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.