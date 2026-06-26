Estrange wins at Haydock
Estrange wins at Haydock

Pretty Polly Stakes preview: David O'Meara wants rain for Estrange

Horse Racing
Fri June 26, 2026 · 1h ago

David O'Meara hopes the rain arrives at the Curragh ahead of stable star Estrange's bid for a maiden Group One success on Saturday.

To achieve the feat she must beat impressive Betfred Oaks winner Thundering On.

The trainer is confident his mare travels to Ireland in top form following a reappearance win in the Betway Lester Piggott Stakes, a race that was switched to Carlise last month.

“She’s been in good order and looks really well. We’re coming back two furlongs in trip and have to give a lot of weight away to the three-year-olds including a very impressive Oaks winner and we’re on a little weather watch too," the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

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“I think there might be a bit of rain blow in on Saturday morning through to the early afternoon which would help. It might help the Oaks winner because her form is on slower ground too but it would definitely help our filly although Carlisle was probably goodish and she seemed fine on that.

“Hopefully she copes with the drop in trip and can show her best. I think she looks better this year, she’s carrying more condition. Last year she won her Group Three, her Group Two and was second in both her Group Ones.

"One was behind Minnie Hauk, a very good filly, and then she was second to Kalpana at Ascot on Champions Day. That was from a bad draw and Danny (Tudhope) got a few days that day for barging his way out. I would like a good crack at a Group One with her. I think she’s capable at that level.”

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