David O'Meara hopes the rain arrives at the Curragh ahead of stable star Estrange's bid for a maiden Group One success on Saturday.
To achieve the feat she must beat impressive Betfred Oaks winner Thundering On.
The trainer is confident his mare travels to Ireland in top form following a reappearance win in the Betway Lester Piggott Stakes, a race that was switched to Carlise last month.
“She’s been in good order and looks really well. We’re coming back two furlongs in trip and have to give a lot of weight away to the three-year-olds including a very impressive Oaks winner and we’re on a little weather watch too," the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.
“I think there might be a bit of rain blow in on Saturday morning through to the early afternoon which would help. It might help the Oaks winner because her form is on slower ground too but it would definitely help our filly although Carlisle was probably goodish and she seemed fine on that.
“Hopefully she copes with the drop in trip and can show her best. I think she looks better this year, she’s carrying more condition. Last year she won her Group Three, her Group Two and was second in both her Group Ones.
"One was behind Minnie Hauk, a very good filly, and then she was second to Kalpana at Ascot on Champions Day. That was from a bad draw and Danny (Tudhope) got a few days that day for barging his way out. I would like a good crack at a Group One with her. I think she’s capable at that level.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.