Precise and Military Code ruled out of Breeders' Cup

Precise and Military Code were big-name absentees on Future Stars Friday at the Breeders' Cup.
The impressive Fillies' Mile winner Precise had been a short-priced favourite for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, despite drawing stall 13 of 13 in the Grade 1 contest, but trainer Aidan O'Brien said in a Coolmore post on X: "Precise gave ten coughs this morning. We sent her bloods to the lab and unfortunately the results weren’t satisfactory, so she won’t run."
Godolphin were also forced to share news of a high-profile scratching.
The Charlie Appleby-trained Military Code was a leading contender for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint but he too was taken out at the 11th hour on Friday.
"The Moulton Paddocks team were unhappy with how Military Code pulled out this morning and he has therefore been scratched from today’s @BreedersCup Juvenile Turf Sprint," the statement read from @godolphin.
