Powerful Glory to stay in training in 2026

Powerful Glory is to stay in training in 2026 with the big Group One sprints as his target.
The three-year-old was restricted to only three runs this season but produced a top-class display to win the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot on his final start.
Winner of the Mill Reef at two, he belied odds of 200/1 to run down Lazzat and win by a neck under Jamie Spencer.
He earned a Timeform master rating of 120 in the process.
The trainer told Sporting Life: “I’m absolutely delighted with the news and huge thanks to Sheikh Rashid. He’s a colt who we’ve always thought the world of and it meant so much to see him come out and do what he did at Ascot.
“It whets the appetite for next season when all the major sprints will be on his radar.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.