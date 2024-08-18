Powerful Glory makes impressive debut in Pontefract maiden for Richard Fahey

Sent off a strong 10/11 favourite for the Cure Leukaemia EBF 'Newcomers' Maiden Stakes, the Cotai Glory colt - whose progress we have been tracing since he was first spotted at the Goffs Breeze-Up sale back in the spring - got the job done under stable jockey Oisin Orr.

Powerful Glory was relatively slow to get going in the six-furlong contest, pausing for a beat as the stalls opened, but Orr soon had him in a prominent position on the outside of main market rival Dash Dizzy and, once given licence to press on with a couple of furlongs to travel, the result never looked in doubt.

Charlie Johnston's Dash Dizzy hung in there until weakening close home but Mill Reef Stakes entry Powerful Glory was far too good, drawing clear to win by five and a half lengths from Sands Of Indi (8/1) who took the runner-up spot from evential third Dash Dizzy near the winning line.

Fahey said: "We're absolutely over the moon, he's got a great mind and a great temperament.

"The plan was to educate him today but Oisin said they didn't go very quickly and what you do find with the better horses is they struggle to go slow and they just couldn't lead him.

"He quickened away and hasn't had a hard race. I don't know what he beat, but he beat them well and all you can beat is what's in front of you.

"So it's onwards and upwards after a fantastic start, we're delighted with him.

"We've made some good entries, he's in the Newbury race (Mill Reef) at the end of next month, there's a Listed race at Ayr and plenty of other races, but we'll see how he is and work away from there."