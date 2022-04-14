ITV, Sky Bet, Racecourse Media Group and six of its racecourses are delighted to announce the cash injection as they look to build on the success of this collaboration in 2021.

That’s on top of the bumper £1.2m prize money already on offer across the six fixtures at Hamilton, York, Musselburgh, Pontefract, Haydock, and Sandown – which are all shown in their entirety on a late Sunday afternoon slot on terrestrial audience on ITV4.

The Sky Bet Sunday Series is open to all trainers who have horses eligible for the race conditions and the six seven-race Sunday cards comprise:

8th May – Hamilton Park

22nd May – York

5th June – Musselburgh

19th June – Pontefract

7th August – Haydock Park

21st August – Sandown Park

Leading jockey Ben Curtis said: “The Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus was certainly on my radar last year, having ridden two winners at the opening fixture. If the cards fall my way this year, then I would certainly be keen to give it a real go, as riding seven winners across six fixtures – three more than last year – while a big ask, is possible. The £100,000 bonus is a very generous incentive from the organisers, and I am sure a lot of my fellow jockeys will be eyeing it up too. Anything the sport can do to raise its profile can only be a good thing and I hope we can all get behind the Series again and make it a real success."

James Savage, Assistant trainer to Sir Michael Stoute, said: “The racing industry needs fresh ideas, not only to reach out to the public, but also to attract increased prize money and competitive fields. I feel the Sky Bet Sunday Series is going to be very popular and the ITV coverage as well as the generous Sky Bet sponsorship and incentives can only be a positive going forward."

Sam Hoskins, Racing Manager of Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds and Hot to Trot Racing, said: “Sunday is a very good day to get owners together to go racing and I’m pleased that the Sky Bet Sunday Series is growing in its second year. It’s a great initiative with really good prize money, it’s good to see the stable staff getting a focus and we will try our best to target some of horses at the Series.”

Dale Gibson, PJA Racing Director said: The PJA support the expansion of the Sky Bet Sunday Series. Meaningful Sunday prize money remains vital for all participants, in addition, the potential bonus for the first Jockey to ride seven winners over the series is welcome, and achievable, alongside the additional sponsorship prize for the leading Apprentice. We thank everyone involved and wish all participants the best of luck in the forthcoming series.”

The Series will again endeavour to make racing simpler to understand and more accessible to wider audiences by delving behind the scenes and uncovering the less-told stories about what goes into preparing a horse for racing and what goes into staging a race day itself.

The broadcasts will also focus on the grass roots, such as pony racing, and showcase horses, trainers and jockeys who don't often get the limelight, as well as lifting the lid on how best to read the formbook and analyse a race.