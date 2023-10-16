Popular mare Snow Leopardess retired to stud

The mare was a unique figure amongst National Hunt horses as she had a foal in the earlier stages of her career and then returned to training.

The grey was owned by the Fox-Pitt family and bred by Marietta Fox-Pitt, mother of event rider William and mother-in-law to broadcaster and former rider Alice Plunkett.

Snow Leopardess won nine times throughout her career, including in bumpers, over hurdles and fences.

Those victories included a Listed win in the Virgin Bet Mares’ Chase at Exeter and a memorable Grade Three triumph after a fantastic round of jumping in the 2021 Becher Chase.

She was also narrowly beaten in both the Haydock Grand National Trial and Wetherby’s Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, as well as latterly turning her hand to the cross-country course at Cheltenham.